Award-winning singer Irene Cara dies, aged 63

Live

Irene Cara, the Oscar and Grammy-winning actress and singer-songwriter best known for her work in the 1980s cult movies Flashdance and Fame, has died.

Cara, 63, passed away at her Florida home on Saturday, her publicist Judith Moose said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The cause of death is not yet known.

“She was a beautiful gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films,” the statement read.

Cara’s career in show business began at an early age and spanned theatre, television, music and film.

The artist landed her big break in 1980 when she was cast to play Coco Hernandez in the iconic movie-musical Fame, which chronicled the vicissitudes of a group of New York City high schoolers.

The musical drama’s title song, sung by Cara, would go on to win an Academy Award for best original song and earned the artist two Grammy nominations, among other recognitions.

Cara’s rise to Hollywood stardom continued in the following years.

In 1983 she co-wrote and sang Flashdance (What a Feeling), the title song for the blockbuster movie Flashdance, which landed Cara the coveted Academy Award for best original song and became one of the defining songs of the decade.

Moose, the publicist, said a memorial for Cara’s fans “will be planned at a future date” and funeral services for the artist are pending.

Tributes to Cara poured in on social media on Saturday.

“Irene Cara, you inspired me more than you could ever know. Your songwriting and vocals created pure energy that will never cease,” musician Lenny Kravitz said on Twitter.

– AAP