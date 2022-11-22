Jay Leno released from hospital after serious burns injuries

Live

Former US TV host Jay Leno has been discharged from the hospital after suffering burn injuries in a garage fire.

The former Tonight Show host was discharged from Los Angeles’ Grossman Burn Centre on Monday (US time).

The centre announced his departure in a statement, and shared a photo of the comedian with those who had cared for him since the injuries 10 days ago.

Leno suffered burns to his face, hands and chest – that surgeons categorised as second-degree or verging on more severe – while working underneath one of extensive his collection of classic vehicles.

The centre’s medical director, Peter H. Grossman, said the 72-year-old comedian had undergone two surgical procedures to treat his injuries.

“I am pleased with Jay’s progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery,” Dr Grossman said Monday.

“Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes,” the hospital added in its statement.

“He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday.”

Last week, Dr Grossman said some of Leno’s facial wounds were “a little bit deeper and a little more concerning” because they were showing signs of progressing to third-degree.

Treatment intended to keep Leno’s burns from worsening included high-pressure oxygen therapy to stimulate healing, along with surgery in which the burn wounds are cleaned and shaved away, Dr Grossman said. A temporary “biological skin substitute” was placed over the area, he said.

The fire occurred at the LA garage where Leno stores his famed collection of cars and other motor vehicles. In a statement last week, Leno said the burns were “serious” but that he would need only “a week or two to get back on my feet.”

Dr Grossman said he appreciated Leno’s eagerness but had urged him to be realistic.

“I had to tell him that he needs to step back a little bit and just realise that some of this takes time,” he said last week.

“He’s very compliant, he understands that. I think he’s realising that he does need to perhaps take it a little slower than he initially anticipated.”

Dr Grossman said he expected Leno to make a full recovery but that it was too early to know if there would be “remnants” of the injury.

“He’s Jay Leno, he’s walking around, he’s cracking jokes,” he said, noting the comedian had been “incredibly kind” to hospital staff.

“His injuries are serious, his condition is good,” he said.

“I do anticipate him making a full recovery.”

Leno hosted The Tonight Show from 1992 to 2009 before leaving to start his own NBC primetime talk show, The Jay Leno Show. It was not a ratings hit and soon folded.

He returned to The Tonight Show in 2010 and stayed for four more years. He was eventually replaced by Jimmy Fallon.

The star is also a noted car enthusiast and owns more than 180 classic vehicles.

From 2016-2021, he hosted CNBC show Jay Leno’s Garage, which showed off vintage cars and motorbikes.

-with AAP