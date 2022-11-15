TV host Jay Leno injured in ‘serious medical emergency’

Live

Former US TV host Jay Leno is recovering in hospital after “a very serious medical emergency” in an accident at home.

Leno is in a Los Angeles burns centre after suffering facial injuries when a vehicle in his private garage “erupted into flames without warning”.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” he reportedly told American media in a statement.

TMZ reported on Tuesday (Australian time) that the flames burned the left side of the former Tonight Show host’s face. His eyes and ear were untouched.

“He was taken by ambulance to the burn ward at Grossman Burn Centre, where he remains,” TMZ reported.

“We do not specifically know his condition but it is serious enough that he’s been admitted to the hospital.”

Leno’s accident emerged after the 72-year-old cancelled an appearance at a Las Vegas financial conference on Sunday.

“His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from travelling,” People magazine reported it had been told in an email.

“All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight.”

Leno hosted The Tonight Show from 1992 to 2009, drawing up to five million viewers. He left the show to start his own NBC primetime talk show, The Jay Leno Show, but it was not a ratings hit and soon folded.

Leno returned to The Tonight Show in 2010 and stayed for four more years. He was eventually replaced by Jimmy Fallon.

The star is also a noted car enthusiast and owns more than 180 classic vehicles.

From 2016-2021, he hosted CNBC show Jay Leno’s Garage, which showed off vintage cars and motorbikes.