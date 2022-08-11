Murdoch, Jerry Hall finalise divorce – despite last-minute complications

Live

Jerry Hall and Rupert Murdoch have reportedly finalised their divorce – despite last-minute reports the actress filed court documents seeking to dismiss the action.

Lawyers for the former couple confirmed on Thursday morning (Australian time) that their divorce proceedings had concluded.

“Jerry Hall and Rupert Murdoch have finalised their divorce. They remain good friends and wish each other the best for the future,” Mr Murdoch’s lawyer, Robert S. Cohen, and Ms Hall’s lawyer, Judy Poller, told Britain’s Mirror newspaper in a joint statement.

It followed reports earlier on Thursday that actress and former supermodel, 65, had asked the Los Angeles Superior Court to cancel the divorce petition she filed just five weeks ago.

The latest documents were claimed to have been filed by Ms Hall’s Los Angeles lawyer Ronald Brot last Tuesday. Details of why Ms Hall sought the dismissal, or if the couple had agreed to settle out of court, were not available.

Confirmation the split between the 91-year-old media mogul and his fourth wife had been finalised came just weeks after The New York Times broke the news in late June that their six-year marriage was over.

Mr Murdoch’s decision to end his marriage to Ms Hall reportedly took her completely by surprise. She responded by filing for divorce on July 1 in Los Angeles – rather than Britain, where they had married in a low-key ceremony in March 2016.

Ms Hall then reportedly hired a former Met Police anti-terrorism officer to serve Mr Murdoch with divorce papers in early July, hours after he had been a guest at his granddaughter’s wedding.

It was, technically, Ms Hall’s first marriage.

She was the long-time partner of The Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger, with whom she has four children. Ms Hall and Jagger married in a Hindu wedding ceremony in Bali in 1990, but it was annulled in London in 1999.

“Feel like the luckiest and happiest man in the world,” Mr Murdoch tweeted after marrying Ms Hall – vowing to leave Twitter for good.

But just six years later, it is all over.

It is not known if the couple had a prenuptial agreement, although Mr Murdoch did have one with his third wife, Wendi Deng.