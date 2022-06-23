Entertainment People Reports Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall are divorcing
Sources have told US media Rupert Murdoch is about to be divorced for the fourth time.
Media mogul Rupert Murdoch and actress Jerry Hall are getting a divorce, The New York Times reports, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Murdoch married Hall in a low-key ceremony in central London in March 2016.

The Fox Corp chairman and his former supermodel wife were frequent fodder for the tabloids, which chronicled their marriage at Spencer House and the festivities surrounding the elder Murdoch’s 90th birthday celebration last year at Tavern on the Green in New York City.

Murdoch’s divorce, his fourth, is unlikely to alter the ownership structure of businesses he holds stakes in, which include Fox Corp, the parent company of Fox News Channel, and News Corp publisher of the Wall Street Journal, according to the report.

The 91-year-old Murdoch controls News Corp and Fox Corp through a Reno, Nevada-based family trust that holds roughly a 40 per cent stake in voting shares of each company.

Bryce Tom, a spokesman for Murdoch, declined to comment.

A representative for Hall, who is 65, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Melbourne-born billionaire, whose net worth Forbes estimates at $US17.7 billion ($25.6 billion), built a sprawling media empire with assets around the globe.

He sold the Fox film and television studios and other entertainment assets to Walt Disney Co in a $US71.3 billion deal that closed in March 2019.

Murdoch previously was married to entrepreneur Wendi Deng, whom he divorced in 2014 after 14 years of marriage.

They have two daughters.

He split from his second wife, Anna Murdoch Mann, a Scottish journalist with whom he had three children, in 1999.

He and his first wife, Patricia Booker, a former flight attendant with whom he had a daughter, divorced in 1966.

