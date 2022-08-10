Johnny Depp unveils new gig for Dior

Live

It smells like things are looking up for Johnny Depp.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, 59, seems to still be on an upswing after winning his defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard in June, in part thanks to the multiyear contract he just signed with Dior, TMZ reports.

The reportedly seven-figure deal will mean the three-time Oscar nominee, who originally signed with the fashion house in 2015, resumes his role as the face of the company’s Sauvage scent for men, the outlet has learned.

Dior Beauty took to Instagram Monday, in a partnered post with Depp, to share fashion photographer Greg Williams’ black and white stills of him ahead of recently taking to the stage with Jeff Beck in Paris.

“Fearless yet human, just like Sauvage,” the caption reads.

The images shot by Williams would reportedly be used in a new campaign for Dior, insiders told TMZ.

Though Depp’s ad for the cologne disappeared from TV following Heard’s allegations of abuse, they eventually returned to the small screen even before Depp’s win.