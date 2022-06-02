Jurors reach anticipated verdict in Depp-heard defamation trial

Live

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp has won his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard after seven jurors this morning revealed their unanimous verdict in the trial that has captivated the world.

The jurors found Heard’s 2018 op-ed in which she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse” had defamed Heard and had done so maliciously.

They found that although the article did not name Depp, it had been referring to him, that Heard’s accusations were false and that the article was deliberate and intentional.

The jurors said Heard had acted with malice and anyone reading the article would have believed she was referring to her high-profile ex-husband.

But jurors also found that Depp also defamed Heard — through his attorney — and awarded her US$2million compensatory damages but no punitive damages.

They said Heard was defamed by Depp’s lawyer when he called her abuse allegations a hoax.

Heard was in the courtroom as the decision was read out turned her eyes down as all seven questions answered ‘yes’ in favour of her ex-husband.

The jurors awarded US$10 million ($14 million) to Depp and punitive damages against Heard of US$5 million.

However the judge reduced the punitive damages to $350,000 which is the limit in Virginia.

Celebrations could be heard outside the the courtroom as the jurors’ lengthy decision was being read out.

Heard had arrived earlier with her sister and appeared grim as she stood with her legal team and awaited an outcome.

Depp’s spokespeople informed media that the Hollywood star would not be present.

The seven-person civil jury reached a verdict just hours after they resumed deliberations on Wednesday after deliberating for about nine hours over two days.

Heard released a statement immediately after the verdict was read out.

“The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband,” the statement said.

“I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback.

“It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.

“I believe Johnny’s attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the UK.

“I’m sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American – to speak freely and openly”.

Outside court, Depp’s team said the verdict proved the claims against their client were unsupported by any evidence.

BREAKING: Attorneys for Johnny Depp: "Today's verdict confirms what we have said from the beginning — that the claims against Johnny Depp are defamatory and unsupported by any evidence."

As the court opened in Virginia, USA, Judge Penney Azcarate asked the public gallery to contain themselves before the verdict was read out.

“This is a court of law and regardless of the verdict I will not tolerate any outburst whatsoever,” she said.

You could hear a pin drop in the courtroom as the yellow envelope containing the verdict was handed from the jurors to the judge.

Judge Azcarate pulled out the papers and then said “attorneys approach”, which was asking lawyers on both sides to approach the bench for a private discussion.

As the courtroom held its breath, Judge Azcarate explained that the jurors had not properly filled out the paperwork which required them to fill out the section on compensatory damages.

She told the seven jurors “there has to be compensatory damages” and she asked the jurors to go back and fill in the lines.

“Go back to the deliberation room and do that for me,” she asked.

To the courtroom she said: “We’re in recess until we hear back from them. Don’t go too far.”

But only ten minutes later, the jurors returned to answer the question on everyone’s lips.

Depp sued his ex-wife for $US50 million ($69 million) while Heard filed a $US100 million counterclaim against the Pirates of the Caribbean star after his lawyer called her allegations a hoax.

The verdicts bring an end to a televised trial that Depp had hoped would help restore his reputation, though it turned into a spectacle of a vicious marriage.

Throughout the trial, fans — overwhelmingly on Depp’s side — lined up overnight for coveted courtroom seats. Spectators who couldn’t get in gathered on the street to cheer Depp and jeer Heard whenever either appeared outside.

Depp sued Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

His lawyers said he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name.

While the case was ostensibly about libel, most of the testimony focused on whether Heard had been physically and sexually abused, as she claimed.

Heard enumerated more than a dozen alleged assaults, including a fight in Australia — where Depp was shooting a “Pirates of the Caribbean” sequel — in which Depp lost the tip of his middle finger and Heard said she was sexually assaulted with a liquor bottle.

Depp said he never hit Heard and that she was the abuser, though Heard’s attorneys highlighted years-old text messages Depp sent apologising to Heard for his behavior as well as profane texts he sent to a friend in which Depp said he wanted to kill Heard and defile her dead body.

In some ways, the trial was a replay of a lawsuit Depp filed in the United Kingdom against a British tabloid after he was described as a “wife beater.” The judge in that case ruled in the newspaper’s favour after finding that Heard was telling the truth in her descriptions of abuse.

In the Virginia case, Depp had to prove not only that he never assaulted Heard, but that Heard’s article, which focused primarily on public policy related to domestic violence, defamed him.

He also had to prove that Heard wrote the article with actual malice. And to claim damages he had to prove that her article caused the damage to his reputation as opposed to any number of articles before and after Heard’s piece that detailed the allegations against him.

Depp, in his final testimony to the jury, said the trial gave him a chance to clear his name in a way that he the UK trial never allowed.

“No matter what happens, I did get here and I did tell the truth and I have spoken up for what I’ve been carrying on my back, reluctantly, for six years.” Depp said.

Heard, on the other hand, said the trial has been an ordeal inflicted by an orchestrated smear campaign led by Depp.

“Johnny promised me — promised me — that he’d ruin my life, that he’d ruin my career. He’d take my life from me,” Heard said in her final testimony.

