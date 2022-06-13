‘Trying to handle it with grace’: Rebel responds to newspaper ‘outing’

Live

Australian star Rebel Wilson has responded after a major newspaper was accused of “outing” her new relationship.

Wilson, 42, revealed her relationship with Los Angeles-based fashion designer Ramona Agruma in a social media post on Friday, coming out as a member of the LBTQIA+ community.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove,” Wilson said accompanying a picture alongside her girlfriend.

However, there has been a backlash after it was revealed on Saturday the Sydney Morning Herald gave the Pitch Perfect star two days to comment on her new romance before it planned to “out” her.

In an opinion piece by Andrew Hornery, the SMH claimed to know about the relationship before Wilson’s revelation and scorned the actor for choosing to make it public herself – rather than collaborate with the paper.

“Wilson opted to gazump the story, posting about her new ‘Disney Princess’,” Hornery wrote, describing it as a “big mistake”.

“Considering how bitterly Wilson had complained about poor journalism standards when she successfully sued Woman’s Day for defamation, her choice to ignore our discreet, genuine and honest queries was, in our view, underwhelming.”

That sparked outrage from Wilson’s fans, the LBTQIA+ community and other Australian journalists, who criticised the newspaper.

“Apparently it wasn’t Rebel Wilson’s choice to come out… The SMH/The Age have admitted to giving her a heads up 2 days in advance that they were going to ‘out’ her,” 10 News journalist Kate Doak said on Twitter.

Wilson tweeted back on Sunday night thanking Doak for her comments, saying, “it was a very hard situation but trying to handle it with grace”.

Among the other journalists who were critical was BBC reporter Megha Mohan, who described the SMH‘s approach as “quite astonishing”.

“I’ve just read this @smh piece 3 times to make sure that I wasn’t misreading. The publication messaged Rebel Wilson saying they would out her in 2 days – and is now complaining that she chose to announce her relationship with a woman herself. Quite astonishing,” she tweeted.

Melbourne ABC radio host Rafael Epstein described it as “disingenuous” and “low-rent behaviour”.

Melbourne LGBTIQ activist Sally Rugg accused the SMH of threatening Wilson.

In a statement on Sunday, SMH editor Bevan Shields denied the paper had “outed” the star.

“Our weekly Private Sydney celebrity column last week asked Wilson if she wished to comment about her new partner. We would have asked the same questions had Wilson’s new partner been a man,” he said.

“To say that the Herald ‘outed’ Wilson is wrong.”

Shields said the newspaper “simply asked questions and as standard practice included a deadline for a response”.

“I had made no decision about whether or what to publish, and the Herald’s decision about what to do would have been informed by any response Wilson supplied,” he said.