Australian actress and comedian Rebel Wilson has revealed the identity of her new partner.

Wilson, 42, posted a photograph of herself with Los Angeles-based Ramona Agruma.

Ms Agruma is a fashion designer who has previously been pictured at social events with the Pitch Perfect star who was most recently promoting her film Senior Year.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney prince…but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney princess,” Wilson wrote on Instagram, along with the hashtag ‘loveislove’ and a rainbow emoji.

Last month, during an interview with People magazine, Wilson had hinted at being in a new relationship but had not named her girlfriend.

“I was on and off on the Raya [dating] app, but this was a friend set up,” she said.

“He had known both of us for at least five years and he thought we would hit it off — and then we did!”

Posts from fellow Aussie Hugh Sheridan suggest he was the “c-hupid” who set up the date for Wilson.

“My two best friends,” Sheridan wrote on Friday morning after commenting “I win” on Wilson’s photo.

“Call me c-hupid.”