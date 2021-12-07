Live

Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria have deleted their Twitter accounts, days after the actor’s emotional interview about his accidental killing of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust.

The @alecbaldwin Twitter account, previously used for official statements regarding the October 21 shooting, disappeared on Tuesday morning (Monday night local time).

It came after Baldwin spoke to ABC News in the US on December 2, seen breaking down talking about the New Mexico incident and answering questions for the first time in a full interview, regarding Hutchins’ death.

Hilaria Baldwin’s verified account, @hilariabaldwin, and the account for the Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Foundation @ABFalecbaldwin were also deleted on Monday.

No public statement has been made by the Baldwins. Both the stars verified Instagram accounts remain active, with Hilaria posting a picture of the couple on Monday night.

In his interview with the ABC, Baldwin said he did not pull the trigger of the gun that fired and killed Hutchins.

“The trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger,” the actor told US broadcaster ABC television host George Stephanopoulos.

“I let go of the hammer of the gun, and the gun goes off.”

Baldwin also shared his emotional and mental torment since the shooting, saying he dreamt “constantly” about the day it happened.

He said mental images of guns “keep me awake at night”.

“I’ve been struggling physically. I’m exhausted from this because I gotta try to be there for my kids. My family is all I have. Honest to God, I couldn’t give a s— about my career anymore,” Baldwin said.

Stephanopoulos asked an array of questions about Baldwin’s emotions after the incident.

“You felt shock, you felt anger, you felt sadness. Do you feel guilt?” he said.

“No. Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me,” Baldwin said.

“I mean, honest to God, if I felt that I was responsible, I might have killed myself if I thought I was responsible. I don’t say that lightly.”

After the interview, Baldwin’s wife posted a lengthy tribute to her husband on Instagram, telling him “I am here, I love you, and I will take care of you”.