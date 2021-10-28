Entertainment Celebrity Russell Crowe tweets his way to unofficial Thai ambassadorship
Updated:

Russell Crowe tweets his way to unofficial Thai ambassadorship

Russell Crowe
Russell Crowe has been sharing his adventures abroad in Thailand on social media. Photo: Twitter/russellcrowe
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Celebrity Twitter sprees often land said celebrity in hot water more often than not. (Looking at you, Chrissy Teigen and Kanye West)

Very rarely do Twitter antics lead to international ambassadorships and meetings with foreign dignitaries.

But that’s exactly what Gladiator actor Russell Crowe has achieved.

In Thailand to film Vietnam War-era blockbuster The Greatest Beer Run Ever alongside Hollywood hunk Zac Efron, Crowe has been tweeting up a storm, chronicling his time on and off set.

Crowe seemed ecstatic to be in Thailand, and shared it was his first time overseas in two years despite being one of Australia’s biggest acting talents.

It seems Crowe has mastered taking shameless selfies around town, as he let fans in on life on set, on bikes and visiting temples and majestic statues.

It looks like Rusty has been living his best life abroad and out of the confines of COVID lockdown – and we promise we’re not jealous.

In his Twitter diaries, Crowe gushed about Thailand – and encouraged Aussies to visit as soon as they could.

“Thai people are so friendly, so welcoming and, of course, the food is just amazing,” he said.

“If you’ve been locked down, if you’re feeling that wanderlust stirring in you now that we have a date for open borders, go and look at Phuket.”

And then Crowe’s passion and enthusiasm for the country caught the eye of Thai dignitaries.

Some organised a meeting with the Oscar winner to thank him for his tireless efforts to promote Thailand.

There was a ceremony and a meeting with Crowe (in slacks and thongs) that included Culture Minister Ittipol Khunpluem and the real Australian ambassador to Thailand Allan McKinnon.

Crowe was given flowers and gifts as a gesture of appreciation on behalf of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

In a statement, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the PM wanted to thank Crowe for promoting the country’s tourist attractions.

All of which means the co-owner of the South Sydney Rabbitohs can add ‘unofficial tourism ambassador to Thailand’ to his repertoire.

Russell Crowe
Actor Russell Crowe meets Thai dignitaries – in thongs. Photo: The Nation Thailand

Naturally, as one of Hollywood’s biggest names, Crowe’s social media shenanigans set Thailand’s ‘twittersphere’ alight.

Some struggling businesses even went so far as to digitally edit his face onto pictures of their shopfronts in hopes of gaining some promotion.

Cocktail bar Teens of Thailand got in on the action, superimposing Crowe’s selfie over a photo of a feature wall at the venue.

Restaurant Freddie RiceCurry was next – although it was more honest in its approach.

“Thank you, Russell Crowe … who did not come to our restaurant,” the restaurant wrote.

Spot the difference: Thai venues got creative on social media, hoping to attract customers. Photos: Twitter/Facebook
Freddie RiceCurry admitted Russell Crowe didn’t visit, but its staff’s photo-editing skills are pretty impressive. Photo: Twitter/Facebook

Topics:

Celebrity Russell Crowe Thailand
Follow Us

Live News

Tiger King
‘Like rabid dogs’: Tiger King 2 trailer casts fresh suspicions on old rivals
Coles Woolies supermarkets
Coles and Woolworths are warning about rising prices. This is why the RBA isn’t worried yet
Workers are collectively losing billions of dollars in unpaid super. Here’s how to check if you’re one
market wrap
Here are the top five things that happened in markets this week
Smartraveller travel advice
Australia downgraded its blanket ‘Do not travel’ advice for the first time since the pandemic hit
Halloween kills Jamie Lee Curtis
Why Jamie Lee Curtis is still ‘Queen of Scream’ as 12th instalment of Halloween kills at the box office