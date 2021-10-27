Model and TV presenter Chrissy Teigen has revealed she is 100 days sober in her first television interview since May.

Teigen, who is perhaps as well-known for unashamedly speaking her mind on Twitter as she is for her various other ventures, found herself in hot water earlier this year as past cyberbullying accusations resurfaced.

TV personality Courtney Stodden was one of many who came forward to accuse Teigen of harassment on Twitter 10 years ago.

Stodden, who is non-binary, claimed Teigen had privately messaged them, urging them to kill themselves.

At the height of the allegations, Teigen tweeted that she was “mortified and sad” at her past behaviour.

“I was an insecure, attention-seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behaviour.”

The claims emerged just months after Teigen and her singer husband John Legend revealed they had lost their unborn son, Jack. Teigen detailed her grief in a series of heart-wrenching social media posts.

She lost gigs in the fallout, including a voiceover role in Mindy Kaling’s Netflix comedy Never Have I Ever.

She also stepped away from Safely, her joint venture with Kardashian-family matriarch Kris Jenner, and generally gave up public appearances.

But this week, she re-emerged to promote a new cookbook, Cravings: All Together, and to share how the loss of Jack and the cyberbullying scandal triggered a major life change.

The book features plenty of alcohol recipes – but Teigen told America’s Today show that she won’t be drinking any anytime soon.

“I needed to be clear. Honestly, that’s why going sober was so important,” she said.

She said the fallout from the cyberbullying scandal gave her clarity.

“Having this period of time to digest it all and to step back and to realise there is so much time to learn, to grow, to become more empathetic.”

“I look at my kids and what I want their values to be and how I want them to treat people,” she said.

“To see that in myself that I wasn’t doing that was … the hardest part for me.”

Teigen said the experience made her “a better person”.

“For me it was a big moment of ‘How can I can be better? How I can grow from this, learn from this?’

“There’s that old cliche, ‘I’m glad it happened’, but it made me a stronger person, a better person,” she said.

Teigen told the show she was celebrating 100 days since last drinking alcohol, and credited her sobriety for helping with reflecting and self-improvement.

“I feel so good. I feel clear-headed. I feel like I’ve done the work and I just hope these people can forgive and welcome the fact that hopefully they’ve seen me be better,” she said.

“I needed to be able to understand what I was taking in in therapy and really absorb it, rather than hiding behind alcohol.”

Lifeline 131 114

PANDA 1300 726 306