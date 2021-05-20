Entertainment Celebrity Princess Beatrice, grand-daughter of the Queen, expecting her first child
Princess Beatrice, grand-daughter of the Queen, expecting her first child

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozziconi are expecting a baby towards the end of the year. Photo: Getty
Princess Beatrice, the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth who married property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi last year, is expecting a baby, Buckingham Palace says.

The baby, the first for 32-year old Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, is due to be born this northern autumn.

“The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news,” the Palace said in a statement on Wednesday.

The princess, the ninth-in-line to the throne, and her husband wed at Windsor Castle in July in a scaled-down private ceremony that took place without the usual pomp and fanfare of royal weddings because of COVID-19 restrictions.

A second grandchild for Prince Andrew

The baby will be a second grandchild for Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, and his ex-wife Sarah. Beatrice’s sister Eugenie gave birth to a son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, in February this year.

The Queen now has 10 great-grandchildren, with another — a second child for Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex — due in the summer.

-AAP

Royal Family
