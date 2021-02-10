Princess Eugenie has shared an intimate photo from hospital after giving birth to her first child, a son.

The royal baby, who is the Queen’s ninth great-grandchild and 11th in line to the throne, was born Tuesday night (Australian time) in London.

He is the first grandchild for Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, and his ex-wife Sarah.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital,” the royal family said in a statement.

Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank was by his wife’s side for the birth.

The new parents shared a photograph early on Wednesday morning (Australian time), appearing to show them holding the tiny hand of their baby.

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news,” the family said.

“This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York’s first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh.

“Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”