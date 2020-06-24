Rumours are rife Hollywood star Zac Efron has been riding out the coronavirus crisis in the idyllic setting that is Byron Bay.

Just like the Loch Ness Monster, there’s no photographic proof but plenty of reports of sightings.

The High School Musical heart-throb was most recently “spotted” at the Byron Bay General Store, according to a social media post.

A Twitter user said her sister said she saw Efron, 32, in the New South Wales beachside town.

It was all a bit a friend-of-a-friend-of-a-friend, until Kyle Sandilands chimed in.

The KISS FM radio presented dropped hints this week that he knew where Efron was living – he even threatened to walk out when his co-host Jackie ‘O’ brought up Efron’s whereabouts.

“I’d rather not say anything … I’m not saying anything,” Sandilands said.

But he did say he knew where he’d been for the past month or so.

“He’s a friend of mine and I respect his privacy. He’s not here for a movie, if he’s even here, and he may be … who knows?”

There’s even theories that Efron could be staying with home-grown superstar family the Hemsworths – Liam, 30, and Chris, 36, both live in Byron, the latter in a sprawling $20 million estate in Byron.

Chris and Liam were spotted having lunch at a waterfront restaurant this week with their respective wives/girlfriends, and their parents. There was no Efron in sight.

The Daily Mail speculates Efron quietly flew into Australia just before international borders closed, with the plan to ride out the pandemic away from the panic of the US.

The Baywatch revamp star is also quite fond of a surf, and has in the past said he enjoys being Down Under to escape the paparazzi life of Los Angeles, where he is usually based.

He was last papped in the US in January. His last (known!) trip to Australia wasn’t for pleasure – he was flown to Brisbane for an emergency hospital visit, while filming a TV show in Papua New Guinea.

Efron is rumoured to have been dating 26-year-old actress Halston Sage since late last year.