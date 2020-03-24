By now, those of us working from home or practising social distancing by staying mostly indoors have realised the threat of constant grazing.

The threat of COVID-kilos is creeping, just like the numbers on the scales as we sit idly around the house snacking out of boredom.

Enter, a hero: Chris Hemsworth.

He didn’t get the starring role inThor for nothing.

The star announced on Instagram this week he was doing his part in the pandemic, and offering a free trial of his fitness app to new users.

“I think now more than ever is when we need to focus on what I believe to be the three key pillars to living healthier and happier – movement, nutrition and mental fitness,” Hemsworth said.

“Centr was founded to make health and happiness accessible to all, and I hope that this will make that access even easier during the current global health crisis.”

Hemsworth’s rig has sparked a lot of headlines over the years.

In 2018, pockets of the internet had a meltdown when he shared a clip of his workouts, while in Thailand for the filming of Dhaka.

For those who are looking to up their fitness regime at home, the 20/20 regime is probably quite do-able.

The New Daily spoke to exercise scientist and author Craig Harper at the time about how to do the workout, and who it can benefit.

Happy bulking.

“What’s good about this is it requires almost no skill and it actually involves a lot of muscles, so there’s almost a full body experience in a short amount of time,” Harper told TND in 2018.

“It’s very, very practical. No equipment, no resources, no needing 300 square metres of space.”

The Hemsworth choice of exercises are also key.

“One is upper body, one lower body and so you’re covering all of your muscle groups,” Mr Harper said.

“Because you’re doing it non-stop for a couple of minutes there’s a cardiovascular benefit.

“On the hour, you’re giving your metabolism a bit of a kick and waking up your nervous and muscular and cardiovascular systems.”

Mr Harper said while the idea of exercise is easy for a lot of people the execution can be tougher, which is the beauty of Hemsworth’s hack.

“People want to be in shape but don’t want to do the work. If you did this every hour for eight hours a day, that’s 16 minutes a day.

“So it’s not like it’s a big commitment. You could do it at work. Someone could realistically say, ‘For the next 30 days I’m going to give this a go’.”