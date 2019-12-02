Elton John has divided fans with an expletive-laden tirade launched against two “moron” security guards at his Perth concert on Sunday night.

About halfway into his three-hour show at HBF Park, Elton stopped singing when he saw a woman being removed from the audience.

“Hey, you two security guards with the girl. F–k off,” the Rocket Man star, 72, is heard saying in a video posted to social media.

“Let her up here immediately … come on, you c–ts.

“Morons, both of you, morons. You don’t treat girls like that. Leave her alone, you turds!”

When the video started circulating later on social media, Elton was both hailed as a “legend” and slammed as a “bozo” for his heavy-handed shoutout at the security team.

One Twitter user said the outburst by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s close friend “spoiled the atmosphere”.

Compounding the bizarre nature of the situation, it was confirmed by a spokeswoman from VenuesWest that the woman was escorted from the concert at the request of Elton’s own onstage bodyguard.

“Under the circumstances, the security team acted appropriately and we worked together with Elton’s team to ensure that the event was safe and successful for the artist and the patrons,” she said.

No explanation was given as to why the fan was removed. Concert promoter Chugg Entertainment is also yet to shed light on Elton’s behaviour.

“He was so angry,” Nine presenter Louise Momber, who was in the crowd, told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“He said he can’t stand violence against women and had to say something.

“He sang the next song and then immediately apologised for his rant — but said it’s something he’s really passionate about.”

This video has explicit content:

Elton’s show was his last in Perth on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which has 35 dates scheduled between now and March in Australia and New Zealand.

Elton has form with swearing during his shows.

Last March he stormed off stage during a Las Vegas performance after ordering a fan who touched him to “f–k off”.

He had invited fans to stand around him while he played Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting but when one tried to high five Elton, he cracked it, mouthing obscenities and abandoning his piano.

In 2015, he compared security staff at a Gloucester, UK, concert to Adolf Hitler and the Chinese government when they tried to stop fans with cheaper tickets blocking the view of those at the front of the seated gig.

“These people have come to hear music and if they want to put their hands in the air let them,” Elton said, according to the BBC.

“This is not f—ing China, so p–s off! You’ve got a f—ing uniform on and you think you’re Hitler and you’re not.”

On that occasion the singer also apologised, inviting one female security guard who burst into tears at his rant to join him onstage.

“It was highly inappropriate,” Elton said.

“I got frustrated. I know no one should ever talk to a lady like that and I’m very sorry.”