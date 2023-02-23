Members from two of the most influential bands in music history are reportedly coming together for a top-secret project.

The two surviving members of The Beatles, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, have reportedly linked up with the Rolling Stones to feature on their upcoming album.

Multiple sources have told Variety that Paul McCartney will be playing bass on the Stones’ next album, with Starr on the drum set.

The publication reports that recording for the album took place in Los Angeles in recent weeks.

A big moment

Although it’s known that McCartney and Starr have recorded parts, it’s not yet confirmed which songs will make it to the final tracklist – or whether the duo will be appearing on the same songs together.

If so, it would mark McCartney and Starr’s first musical reunion in more than a decade.

The former Beatles bandmates last recorded music together in 2009, when McCartney provided bass guitar and vocals in Starr’s 16th solo album Y Not.

They last shared the stage at London’s O2 Arena in 2018, when Ringo joined Paul for a performance of Beatles’ classic, Get Back.

It would also mark a significant return for The Rolling Stones, who haven’t released a new album of original songs since 2005’s A Bigger Bang.

Long time coming

Stones members have been hinting that fresh material was on the way for years.

In a 2021 interview, Stones guitarist Keith Richards and frontman Mick Jagger said their next project was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic – but that it was gradually taking shape.

“If everything hadn’t gotten closed down, we might’ve finished the damn thing,” Richards told The Los Angeles Times.

Jagger added: “We have a lot of tracks done, so when the tour’s finished we’ll assess where we are with that and continue.”

In a New Year’s Instagram post, Richards confirmed “there’s some new music on its way”.

Another special guest

Paul and Ringo won’t be the only special inclusions on the yet-to-be-announced album.

After the death of founding member Charlie Watts, the band’s legendary drummer, Richards confirmed that the percussion icon had laid down some of his parts prior to his passing.

“Let me put it this way,” Richards said. “You haven’t heard the last of Charlie Watts.”

As for the album’s name and release date, fans still Can’t Get No (Satisfaction) – the details are still under wraps.

But according to Variety, given that the Rolling Stones have toured every year since 2012 (excluding 2020), a 2023 summer tour is looking very likely.

Not the first time

The Rolling Stones and the Beatles have always been on good terms, despite their rivalry in the charts.

After the two bands shared a cab in the 1960s, Richards and Jagger helped the Beatles finish the lyrics of an unfinished song.

Years later, Lennon and McCartney returned the favour by appearing in the Stones’ 1967 single We Love You, helping out with vocals.

Stones founder Brian Jones was also close with John and Paul, appearing on two Beatles songs – Yellow Submarine was one, in which he did backing vocals and made the clinking glass sounds in the background.

The last known collaboration between the bands was in temporary supergroup The Dirty Mac in 1968.

Organised by Lennon, who served as the group’s vocalist and rhythmic guitarist, the line-up had Richards on bass, Eric Clapton on lead guitar, and Mitch Mitchell of the Jimi Hendrix Experience on drums.

They assembled for a one-off performance on the Rolling Stones’ TV special The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus.

They played Yer Blues and Whole Lotta Yoko, in which Lennon’s partner Yoko Ono also provided some bizarre accompanying vocals.

