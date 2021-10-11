Entertainment Music John Lennon broke The Beatles, Paul McCartney says
John Lennon broke The Beatles, Paul McCartney says

John Lennon
Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison in 1963. Photo: Getty
Paul McCartney has revisited the break-up of The Beatles, flatly disputing the suggestion that he was responsible for the group’s demise.

Speaking on an episode of BBC Radio 4’s This Cultural Life that is scheduled to air on October 23, McCartney said it was John Lennon who wanted to disband The Beatles.

“I didn’t instigate the split,” McCartney said.

“That was our Johnny.”

The band’s fans have long debated who was responsible for the break-up, with many blaming McCartney.

But McCartney said Lennon’s desire to “break loose” was the main driver behind the split.

Confusion about the break-up was allowed to fester because their manager asked the band members to keep quiet until he concluded a number of business deals, McCartney said.

The interview comes ahead of Peter Jackson’s six-hour documentary chronicling the final months of the band.

The Beatles: Get Back, which will be released on Disney+ in November, is certain to revisit the break-up of the legendary band.

McCartney’s comments were first reported by The Observer.

When asked by interviewer John Wilson about the decision to strike out on his own, McCartney retorted: “Stop right there. I am not the person who instigated the split. Oh no, no, no. John walked into a room one day and said, ‘I am leaving The Beatles’. Is that instigating the split, or not?”

McCartney expressed sadness about the break-up, saying the group was still making “pretty good stuff”.

“This was my band, this was my job, this was my life. So I wanted it to continue,” McCartney said.

-AAP

Topics:

Beatles John Lennon Paul McCartney
