Alec Baldwin sued by Halyna Hutchins’ family in new lawsuit

The family of the cinematographer fatally shot by Alec Baldwin on a movie set has filed a civil lawsuit against the Hollywood star and others.

The announcement comes after Baldwin was criminally charged in late January with involuntary manslaughter.

Halyna Hutchins died on the set of Rust in New Mexico after Baldwin allegedly fired a prop gun.

Her family’s lawsuit sought unspecified compensation, under New Mexico law, from Baldwin, crew members and producers for the loss of their relative, lawyer Gloria Allred said.

The suit alleged intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence and was being brought by Ms Hutchins’ mother, father and sister, Ms Allred said in a press conference on Friday (AEST).

Ms Hutchins was born in Ukraine, where her parents and sister live near Kyiv.

The family “feels strongly that anyone who is responsible for her loss must be held accountable”, Svetlana, Hutchins’ sister, said in Russian in a video translated into English, which did not give her second name.

Baldwin was accused by a Santa Fe prosecutor of reckless disregard for safety when a revolver he was holding fired a live round that killed Ms Hutchins and injured Rust director Joel Souza on January 31.

In October, the actor settled a separate wrongful-death lawsuit brought by Ms Hutchins’ husband Matt Hutchins over the fatal shooting on a film set outside Santa Fe.

Ms Allred said the settlement with Mr Hutchins was for him and the couple’s son and she was representing other members of the family.

The new lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court is aimed at providing “accountability and justice”.

Ms Allred said the cinematographer’s relatives in Ukraine were in communication with Mr Hutchins.

Under Mr Hutchins’ settlement, filming of the movie was set to resume early this year with him serving as executive producer, Baldwin remaining in the lead role and Souza directing.

In a 2021 television interview, Baldwin said he was told the gun was empty and Ms Hutchins directed him to point it toward the camera and cock it.

He said the revolver fired when he let go of the hammer and he did not pull the trigger.

An FBI test of the revolver found it would not fire unless the trigger was pulled.

– with AAP