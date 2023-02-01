Alec Baldwin formally charged over Rust shooting

Live

Actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons specialist have been formally charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on a New Mexico movie set.

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies filed the charging documents on Tuesday, naming Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who supervised weapons on the set of the Western Rust.

Halyna Hutchins died shortly after being wounded during rehearsals at a ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe on October 21, 2021. Baldwin was pointing a pistol at Ms Hutchins when the gun went off, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza.

Prosecutors have said that Baldwin’s involvement as a producer and as the person who fired the gun weighed in the decision to file charges.

The filing comes nearly two weeks after Ms Carmack-Altwies announced that Baldwin and Ms Gutierrez-Reed would be prosecuted for what authorities have described as a pattern of criminal disregard for safety. In recent weeks, she outlined two sets of involuntary manslaughter charges in connection with the shooting.

The manslaughter charge against Baldwin includes alternative standards and sanctions. One would apply a charge of manslaughter for reckless disregard of safety “without due caution and circumspection”.

A probable cause statement outlining evidence against Baldwin alleges many instances of “extremely reckless acts” or reckless failures to take precautions in the days and minutes leading up to the deadly shooting.

Investigators say that Baldwin drew a revolver from a holster, pointed it at Ms Hutchins and fired the weapon when a plastic or replica gun should have been used by industry standards.

It says photos and videos of the rehearsal, including moments before the deadly shooting, showed Baldwin with his finger inside the trigger guard and on the trigger while “manipulating” the pistol’s hammer, and that an FBI analysis shows the pistol could not be fired without pulling the trigger.

Investigators say Baldwin failed to appear for mandatory firearms training prior to filming, and that he didn’t fully complete on-set training while distracted by phone calls to family. They also cite several breaches of required safety-checks and protocols as the gun was loaded and provided to Baldwin.

Baldwin and Ms Gutierrez-Reed maintain their innocence and have vowed to fight the charges.

Baldwin’s lawyer Luke Nikas declined to comment on Tuesday and referred to his previous statement on the case, in which he called the charges a “terrible miscarriage of justice” that he and his client would fight and win.

“Mr Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun – or anywhere on the movie set,” the statement said.

“He relied on the professionals with whom he worked.”

Ms Gutierrez-Reed’s lawyers said they would release a statement later.

Baldwin, also a co-producer on Rust, has described the killing as a tragic accident. The 64-year-old said he was told the gun was safe and has sought to clear his name by suing people involved in handling and supplying the loaded .45-calibre revolver.

In his lawsuit, Baldwin said that while working on camera angles with Hutchins, he pointed the gun in her direction and pulled back and released the hammer of the weapon, which discharged.

Defence lawyer Jason Bowles, who represents Ms Gutierrez-Reed, said the charges were the result of a “flawed investigation” and an “inaccurate understanding of the full facts”.

Defendants can participate remotely in many initial court proceedings or seek to have their first appearance waived.

The decision to charge Baldwin marks a stunning turn of events for an A-list actor whose 40-year career included the early blockbuster The Hunt For Red October and a starring role in the sitcom 30 Rock, as well as iconic appearances in Martin Scorsese’s The Departed and a film adaptation of David Mamet’s Glengarry Glen Ross.

In recent years, Baldwin was known for his impression of former president Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live.

-AAP