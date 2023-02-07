Ben Affleck’s misery and tense interaction at the Grammys

People are trying to frantically decode what was said between recently wed Ben Affleck and wife Jennifer Lopez at the Grammys after cameras spotted a tense interaction.

While many enjoyed the glamour and performances at American music’s night of nights, it appears Ben Affleck did not.

There was quite a bit of attention on Affleck throughout the awards.

At one point the cameras were on him and Lopez when host Trevor Noah was beside them.

“No, mum, it wasn’t the actual devil,” Noah says during his bit.

Meanwhile, Affleck is seen leaning in and whispering something in Lopez’s ear, causing her to jump in her seat and turn her body towards him.

She lightly taps him with the back of her hand, while they realise the camera is right on them.

Lopez then starts laughing along with the crowd as Noah continues, while Affleck stares into the camera once again.

He seems to muster up a few strained smiles, but nothing worthy of an Oscar.

There has been some speculation that the two were fighting — but there’s no audio of the conversation and we’ll likely never know what was said during the interaction.

Watch the star couple's tense exchange

People bemused by Ben Affleck’s apparent misery

During Stevie Wonder and Chris Stapleton’s performance of Higher Ground, Lopez is seen dancing to the music, while her husband looks unimpressed, only slightly bopping his head while staring blankly at the stage.

It did not go unnoticed that he looked positively miserable throughout the show.

People were amused and many found his seeming unhappiness relatable.

One person said he looked as though he was at a wedding where he didn’t know anyone but his wife and everyone else was drunk.

Another person suggested the movie star looked like a teenage boy being forced to do things with his parents.