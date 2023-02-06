Beyonce makes Grammy Awards history with 32nd gong

Live

Beyonce has officially broken the all-time record for the most wins at the Grammy Awards.

The singer took home the Grammy for best dance/electronic music album for her 2022 album Renaissance at Monday’s ceremony – the 32nd Grammy she had won.

That took Queen Bey past the previous record of 31 awards, held by Hungarian-British conductor George Solti.

But the singer kept fans guessing ahead of the glamorous ceremony in Los Angeles. Social media swirled when she was noticeably missing from the award show’s red carpet.

She arrived at Crypto.com Arena just in time to accept her record-breaking honour, taking to the stage to a roaring standing ovation.

Apparently overcome with emotion, Beyonce thanked God, her late Uncle Johnny (who inspired her album), her parents, husband Jay-Z and their three children.

She also thanked the queer community “for your love and for inventing the genre”.

Earlier in the night, Beyonce also picked up the 2023 awards for traditional R&B performance, dance recording and R&B song. She took to Instagram to thank her fans, affectionately known as the ‘Bey Hive’.

“To my Hive, thank y’all so much for all of your love and loyalty! Big thank you for the BREAK MY SOUL and CUFF IT wins!!” she wrote, referring to two of the tracks on her hit album.

“Thank you to all the talented vocalists who killed those beautiful TikTok renditions! I feel very grateful and filled with joy!”

While Beyonce is the most decorated artist in Grammy history, she has never won the coveted gong for album of the year – though punters are predicting that this year will be her year.

It is presented later in Monday’s ceremony.