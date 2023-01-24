Blonde receives eight Razzie nominations

Live

Marilyn Monroe’s Blonde – a “biopic that’s not a biopic” – is a front-runner in this year’s “ugly cousin to the Oscars”, the Razzies.

Blonde has eight nominations in the 43rd Annual Golden Raspberry awards, revealed late on Monday (Australian time) – two for worst supporting actors, two for worst screen couples, as well as nods for worst remake, worst director and worst screenplay.

Director Andrew Dominik and Netflix already have faced harsh judgment for what critics called a sexist and cruel depiction of Monroe, who was portrayed by Ana De Armas.

Multiple Oscar winner Tom Hanks hasn’t escaped, landing in the worst actor and worst supporting actor race, for what Razzies organisers say was a “Latex-laden, ludicrously accented portrayal of Colonel Tom Parker” in the otherwise critically acclaimed Elvis.

The Razzies organisers describe their awards as the “ugly cousin to the Oscars”, picking what they see as the worst films of the year. The unfortunate winners are revealed on March 13, a day ahead of the Oscars.

Other contenders this year include the “oddly creepy” live action remake of Pinocchio (with Hanks), Good Mourning with SNL‘s Pete Davidson, the year’s “most ridiculed” movie Morbius starring Jared Leto, and The King’s Daughter.

This year the Razzies, who poke fun at the big stars, include child actor Ryan Kiera Armstrong for her performance as a pyrokinetic child in Stephen King adaptation Firestarter. Armstrong is 12.

“Actors like Hanks, Leto … are fair game – stars whose success is set in stone and are well-equipped mentally to deal with the criticism and setbacks that come with the Hollywood territory,” wrote Britain’s Independent.

“Actors who are in on the joke – but also ones who understand how the joke works.

“For all I know, Armstrong is well-versed on the Razzies’ shtick and finds this nomination hilarious.

“Hopefully, in any case, she’s surrounded by a strong support team who can explain it to her – but how are organisers to be sure of these things?

“With this thoughtless nomination, how are the Razzies different to a playground bully picking on someone smaller than they are?

WandaVision child star Julian Hilliard weighed in, calling the Razzies “mean-spirited and classless”.

Alongside Armstrong is Bryce Dallas Howard for Jurassic Park: Dominion, Diane Keaton for Mack & Rita, Kaya Scodelario for The King’s Daughter and Alicia Silverstone for The Requin.

See the rest of the nominations

Worst actor

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly), Good Mourning

Pete Davidson (Voice Only), Marmaduke

Tom Hanks, Disney’s Pinocchio

Jared Leto, Morbius

Sylvester Stallone, Samaritan

Worst remake/rip-off/sequel

Blonde

Both 365 Days sequels – 365 Days: This Day and The Next 365 Days

Disney’s Pinocchio

Firestarter

Jurassic World: Dominion

Worst supporting actress

Adria Arjona, Morbius

Lorraine Bracco (voice only), Disney’s Pinocchio

Penelope Cruz, The 355

Bingbing Fan, The 355 and The King’s Daughter

Mira Sorvino, Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend

Worst supporting actor

Pete Davidson (cameo role), Good Mourning

Tom Hanks, Elvis

Xavier Samuel, Blonde

Mod Sun, Good Mourning

Evan Williams, Blonde

Worst screen couple

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) and Mod Sun, Good Mourning

Both real-life characters in the fallacious White House bedroom scene, Blonde

Tom Hanks and his latex-laden face (and ludicrous accent), Elvis

Andrew Dominik and his issues with women, Blonde

The two 365 Days sequels (both released in 2022)

Worst director

Judd Apatow, The Bubble

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) and Mod Sun, Good Mourning

Andrew Dominik, Blonde

Daniel Espinosa, Morbius

Robert Zemeckis, Disney’s Pinocchio

Worst screenplay

Blonde, Andrew Dominik

Disney’s Pinocchio, Robert Zemeckis and Chris Weitz

Good Mourning, Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun

Jurassic World: Dominion, Emily Carmichael and Colin Treverrow

Morbius, Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless

-with AAP