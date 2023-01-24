Blonde receives eight Razzie nominations

Marilyn Monroe’s Blonde – a “biopic that’s not a biopic” – is a front-runner in this year’s “ugly cousin to the Oscars”, the Razzies.
Blonde has eight nominations in the 43rd Annual Golden Raspberry awards, revealed late on Monday (Australian time) – two for worst supporting actors, two for worst screen couples, as well as nods for worst remake, worst director and worst screenplay.
Director Andrew Dominik and Netflix already have faced harsh judgment for what critics called a sexist and cruel depiction of Monroe, who was portrayed by Ana De Armas.
Multiple Oscar winner Tom Hanks hasn’t escaped, landing in the worst actor and worst supporting actor race, for what Razzies organisers say was a “Latex-laden, ludicrously accented portrayal of Colonel Tom Parker” in the otherwise critically acclaimed Elvis.
The Razzies organisers describe their awards as the “ugly cousin to the Oscars”, picking what they see as the worst films of the year. The unfortunate winners are revealed on March 13, a day ahead of the Oscars.
Other contenders this year include the “oddly creepy” live action remake of Pinocchio (with Hanks), Good Mourning with SNL‘s Pete Davidson, the year’s “most ridiculed” movie Morbius starring Jared Leto, and The King’s Daughter.
This year the Razzies, who poke fun at the big stars, include child actor Ryan Kiera Armstrong for her performance as a pyrokinetic child in Stephen King adaptation Firestarter. Armstrong is 12.
Tweet from @TheDirect
“Actors like Hanks, Leto … are fair game – stars whose success is set in stone and are well-equipped mentally to deal with the criticism and setbacks that come with the Hollywood territory,” wrote Britain’s Independent.
“Actors who are in on the joke – but also ones who understand how the joke works.
“For all I know, Armstrong is well-versed on the Razzies’ shtick and finds this nomination hilarious.
“Hopefully, in any case, she’s surrounded by a strong support team who can explain it to her – but how are organisers to be sure of these things?
“With this thoughtless nomination, how are the Razzies different to a playground bully picking on someone smaller than they are?
WandaVision child star Julian Hilliard weighed in, calling the Razzies “mean-spirited and classless”.
Alongside Armstrong is Bryce Dallas Howard for Jurassic Park: Dominion, Diane Keaton for Mack & Rita, Kaya Scodelario for The King’s Daughter and Alicia Silverstone for The Requin.
Tweet from @_JulianHilliard
See the rest of the nominations
Worst actor
Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly), Good Mourning
Pete Davidson (Voice Only), Marmaduke
Tom Hanks, Disney’s Pinocchio
Jared Leto, Morbius
Sylvester Stallone, Samaritan
Worst remake/rip-off/sequel
Blonde
Both 365 Days sequels – 365 Days: This Day and The Next 365 Days
Disney’s Pinocchio
Firestarter
Jurassic World: Dominion
Worst supporting actress
Adria Arjona, Morbius
Lorraine Bracco (voice only), Disney’s Pinocchio
Penelope Cruz, The 355
Bingbing Fan, The 355 and The King’s Daughter
Mira Sorvino, Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend
Worst supporting actor
Pete Davidson (cameo role), Good Mourning
Tom Hanks, Elvis
Xavier Samuel, Blonde
Mod Sun, Good Mourning
Evan Williams, Blonde
Worst screen couple
Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) and Mod Sun, Good Mourning
Both real-life characters in the fallacious White House bedroom scene, Blonde
Tom Hanks and his latex-laden face (and ludicrous accent), Elvis
Andrew Dominik and his issues with women, Blonde
The two 365 Days sequels (both released in 2022)
Worst director
Judd Apatow, The Bubble
Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) and Mod Sun, Good Mourning
Andrew Dominik, Blonde
Daniel Espinosa, Morbius
Robert Zemeckis, Disney’s Pinocchio
Worst screenplay
Blonde, Andrew Dominik
Disney’s Pinocchio, Robert Zemeckis and Chris Weitz
Good Mourning, Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun
Jurassic World: Dominion, Emily Carmichael and Colin Treverrow
Morbius, Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless
-with AAP
Comment on this story
Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies