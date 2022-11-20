Lisa Wilkinson leaves The Project, citing ‘relentless toxicity’

Live

In a shock move, Lisa Wilkinson has announced she will be stepping back as host of The Project after five years at the desk.

“It’s time to reprioritise a few things in my life,” she told viewers on Sunday night’s edition of the Channel 10 show.

While she said it had been an “absolute privilege” to work with the “incredible team” at Ten, Wilkinson cited a difficult last six months marked by “relentless, targeted toxicity”.

Wilkinson, who joined the program after 15 years on Nine’s flagship breakfast program The Today Show, said it was time for a change but assured she would remain with Network 10 in another capacity.

Wilkinson also thanked The Project’s audience for being “passionate”, “engaged” and for making her feel “so welcome”.

“I have had a ball. But for me, right now, it’s time for a change,” she explained.

“The last six months have not been easy, and the relentless targeted toxicity by some sections of the media has taken a toll not just on me, but on people I love.

“Don’t get me wrong. I’m not above criticism, far from it. I’m human, and I don’t always get it right. None of us do.

“But by god, I’ve tried. I’ve given this job everything I have. And I hope you at home know that. I hope I brought you stories that matter and introduced you to people whose lives and experiences might otherwise never be told, and helped bring into focus issues that deserve our collective attention.

“So to everyone who has been so incredibly supportive and reached out, particularly in recent months, thank you. You will never know how much it has meant to me.”

‘Sorely missed’

Beverley McGarvey, executive vice president and chief content officer at Paramount Australia and New Zealand which owns Ten, hailed Wilkinson’s “outstanding contribution”.

“For five years now, Lisa has brought experience and professionalism, as well as her signature warmth, compassion and integrity,” she said.

“In her time with the show she has continued to expose, present and report on a variety of groundbreaking and Walkley-nominated stories, both from the studio and out on the road. I know it is a role that Lisa has loved and embraced from day one.

“I know she will be sorely missed both by our audience, and the entire Project team, and whilst we are saddened that Lisa will no longer by on The Project, we look forward to continuing our strong relationship with Lisa into 2023 and beyond.”

WIlkinson’s resignation follows Carrie Bickmore announcing her departure in early October after a 13-year run on the show, as the only original presenter.

Earlier this year, Leigh Sales, ended her 12-year tenure as host of the ABC’s 7:30 followed by the shock exit of Nine’s A Current Affair host Tracy Grimshaw, a program she had led for 17 years.

“To Leigh Sales, Tracy Grimshaw, and Carrie Bickmore … if you guys are for up for a drink, I’ll see you at the bar,” Wilkinson said. “The margaritas are on me.”

Her final day at The Project desk is next week.