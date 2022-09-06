Entertainment Venice Film Festival 2022: Spits and squabbles, standing ovations and a dazzling red carpet
Updated:

Venice Film Festival 2022: Spits and squabbles, standing ovations and a dazzling red carpet

Florence Pugh's Valentino gown should have been enough to steal the show. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

The 79th Venice Film Festival is shaping up as an occasion of high drama as celebrities from across the world gather for the 10-day festival known for celebrating cinema in ‘‘all its forms’’.

‘‘The aim of the festival is to raise awareness and promote international cinema in all its forms as art, entertainment and as an industry, in a spirit of freedom and dialogue,’’ the official La Biennale Di Venezia website says.

It’s doing just that.

Actor Florence Pugh walked the red carpet amid an increasingly volatile off-set drama among the Don’t Worry Darling cast and crew; Adam Driver arrived to huge cheers for his White Noise premiere, and the much-loved US-Canadian actor Brendan Fraser received a six-minute standing ovation for his mighty comeback film.

Special mention goes to Dune star Timothee Chalamet, whose blood-red satin backless ‘‘party’’ suit went viral as he walked the carpet for his cannibal flick Bones and All.

In the lead-up to the official awards ceremony on September 10, cinema’s oldest festival is known for picking Oscar winners.

Let’s start with Fraser, 53, once a darling of the big screen with hits like George of the Jungle, Encino Man and The Mummy franchise.

His near 20-year absence has been well chronicled as he dealt with the physical toll of stunts on movie sets, only to re-emerge big time playing a morbidly obese literary professor in The Whale. 

Movie critics are already talking Oscars for his time spent in a fat suit and his overall compelling performance.

‘‘Fraser richly deserves to be nominated for a best actor Oscar, and if that doesn’t happen, I won’t just eat my hat, I’ll eat as many pizzas and cheese-and-meatball sandwiches as Charlie gets through in the film,’’ the BBC’s Nicholas Barber wrote.

‘‘The Brenaissance is here.

‘‘He appears in almost every scene … [and] undergoes one of those has-to-be-seen-to-be-believed physical transformations that awards voters can’t resist. It’s a far cry from George of the Jungle.’’

Don’t Worry Darling drama

A clip of singer Harry Styles, who stars in the psychological 1950s thriller, went viral on Tuesday after he appeared to spit on his co-star Chris Pine at the film’s premiere.

Pine, who had director Olivia Wilda on his other side, can’t hide his disbelief at the hostile moment. He pauses as he claps, and then smirks.

The footage ends with a stunned Pine staring at Styles.

This follows Pugh and director Olivia Wilde – who is dating Styles – ignoring each other during a four-minute standing ovation, and follows reports the two women ‘‘had a falling out on set’’.

On a lighter note, Styles made up for his spitting brain fade and kissed his other co-star Nick Kroll on the lips.

All is forgiven.

Timothee Chalamet’s red-carpet moment. Photo: Getty
Adam Driver is getting Oscar buzz for his performance in White Noise. Photo: Getty
President of the Venezia 79 International Jury, Julianne Moore. Photo: Getty
Mexican actor Patricia Contreras. Photo: Getty
Westworld’s Tessa Thompson in her Marc Jacobs gown. Photo: Getty
Sydney Chandler in a black Saint Laurent dress and cuffs. Photo: Getty
Rachita Batts at the Don’t Worry Darling red carpet. Photo: Getty
Benedetta Porcaroli on the Italian film Amanda red carpet. Photo: Getty
Paparazzi couldn’t take their eyes off Agatha Maksimova. Photo: Getty
Benedetta Porcaroli, Monica Nappo, Galatea Bellugi, director Carolina Cavalli, Margherita Missoni and Michele Bravi at the Amanda premiere. Photo: Getty
Jeremy O Harris. Photo: Getty
Olivia Wilde in a canary yellow Gucci gown. Photo: Getty
Florence Pugh’s Valentino gown and matching feather shoes. Photo: Getty

Follow Us

Live News

The reported circumstances of the meeting that led to the grant have raised questions MPs now seek to answer.
Clock ticking on MPs move to revoke $18 million from Governor-General’s favoured charity
food prices
Food prices to soar another 5.5 per cent over next year: Deloitte
Cheers and boos: Harry and Meghan’s non-royal tour divides Britain
Alzheimer's
Our retinas reveal signs of Alzheimer’s disease and could help with early detection
prime minister
Liz Truss left to clean up after Boris Johnson’s legacy of ‘considerable devastation’
interest rate
RBA raises rates for a record fifth month, but many are yet to feel mortgage pain