When 1990s film star Brendan Fraser went viral on TikTok last year in an emotional interview about his long-awaited comeback to the big screen, social media fans the world over suddenly realised what they’d been missing.

Speaking to cosplayer Lindley Key as part of an online convention called Galaxy Con Live in August, Fraser shared some news.

‘‘I’m going to be working with [Martin] Scorsese, [Robert] De Niro and Leo [DiCaprio] … I think I might be sick … a little anxious,’’ he says, patting his heart, referencing the film he’d been cast in, Killers of the Flower Moon.

When Key told Fraser about the huge support he had on the internet, he teared up and tipped his cowboy hat, saying, ‘‘Shucks, ma’am’’.

Immediately, it was very clear ‘‘he was the sweetest of humans’’, she said at the time.

The reaction was swift, with fans describing him as a ‘‘rare breed in Hollywood’’, a sweetheart, humble, that every one of his films was ‘‘rewatchable’’ and that he’d been sorely missed.

‘‘Brendan does not realise he’s well loved … the majority of us grew up with him. We are still here to grow further with you man. You just need to believe in yourself Mr Fraser,’’ wrote one long-time supporter.

Throughout the 1990s, he gave us a delightful mix of feel-good comedy fantasy through to dramatic film roles.

He’s been on a journey to the centre of the Earth, hilariously played Tarzan – aka George – in the jungle, fought off scary ancient mummies, and thrilled the kids sitting next to Donald Duck and Bugs Bunny in the much-loved 2003 Looney Tunes flick.

He seemed to have the world at his feet, and then he disappeared for nearly two decades.

Now, his fans are calling it. Yes, it’s a ‘‘Brenaissance’’.

With multiple movie roles either in pre- or post-production, we’re now getting a first look at The Whale, and his appearance is worlds away from the handsome, nice-guy movie star we once knew.

Director Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan, The Wrestler), posted the first image of Fraser’s transformation.

Brendan Fraser will once again walk the red carpet

Ranked among the most prestigious international film festivals, and often a telling precursor for Oscars buzz, The Whale is top-listed in competition at this year’s 79th Venice International Film Festival.

Kicking off on August 31, a who’s who of Hollywood will rub shoulders on the red carpet, and view some of the 49 films on offer from 19 countries.

Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Joel Edgerton are expected to show up on the Palazzo Del Cinema, including Timothée Chalamet, Adam Driver, Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles, Penelope Cruz, Ana de Armas, Christoph Waltz and Mia Goth.

And … drum roll. Brendan Fraser and his co-star Sadie Sink (Stranger Things).

The Whale is based on Samuel D Hunter’s play and stars Fraser, who has to transform into a heavyweight, 272-kilogram reclusive English teacher called Charlie.

It’s his story of attempting to reconnect with his daughter Ellie, 17, played by Sink.

The two have not seen each other since he abandoned his family for his late gay lover.

‘‘It’s gonna be like something you haven’t seen before,’’ Fraser told Unilad last year when asked about The Whale.

‘‘That’s really all I can tell you.

‘‘The wardrobe and costume was extensive, seamless, cumbersome.

‘‘This is certainly far removed from anything I’ve ever done but not to be coy.

‘‘I do know it’s going to make a lasting impression.’’

He’s already made lasting impressions – good, and sad

The Whale marks Fraser’s first starring role since his 2013 action movie Breakout, but it was his breakout performance as the lead character in 1997’s George of the Jungle where he got noticed.

After several uncredited roles, small parts in TV series, and several low-budget flicks including Encino Man in 1992, his Tarzan depiction was one of his first successful films at the box office, and grossed more than $174 million worldwide, according to IMDb.

Then enter Rick O’Connell, American adventurer and a former colonel of the French Foreign Legion, who first awakens mummies in 1999 and gets chased around the pyramids. There are wives and kids involved so it’s all good.

In 2001, Fraser reprised the role in The Mummy Returns and again in 2008 – The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor. The cult trilogy was so popular that a roller coaster was built at Universal Studios based on the films in their Hollywood and Florida theme parks.

At the height of his popularity, he hosted Saturday Night Live, had a recurring role in Scrubs from 2002 to 2004, and voiced characters in The Simpsons and The Fairly Oddparents, not to mention his Looney Tunes lead role and Journey to the Centre of the Earth.

In the midst of it all, his life took a sad turn.

His marriage to Afton Smith ended in 2007 (they share three sons together), his mother passed away, he did a few car-crash awkward interviews, including one with SBS’s Marc Fennell in 2008 when a kidnapping stunt went horribly wrong.

A lengthy 2018 cover story in GQ went some way to explain his absence away from the spotlight.

“By the time I did the third Mummy picture in China, I was put together with tape and ice — just, like, really nerdy and fetishy about ice packs,” he said.

“Screw-cap ice packs and downhill-mountain-biking pads, ’cause they’re small and light and they can fit under your clothes. I was building an exoskeleton for myself daily.”

During a seven-year period, he underwent a laminectomy, a partial knee replacement, several other procedures on his back and had his vocal cords repaired.

He took small roles to cope with his injury list and in 2016 was cast in a recurring role in popular drama series The Affair.

He started doing interviews again, including a not-so-friendly viral appearance on AOL’s BUILD YouTube channel.

He became an internet meme for his “sad” demeanour but viewers didn’t know his mother Carol had passed away just a few days earlier.

“I buried my mom,” he told GQ. “I think I was in mourning, and I didn’t know what that meant.”

In 2018, he came forward with allegations of sexual assault against an HFPA [Hollywood Foreign Press Association] member that he says groped him in 2003.

Let’s just say 2021 was his Brenaissance, and his fans were thrilled after watching Key’s TikTok, including Amanda Charles.

‘‘I’m getting the vibe he’s not aware HOW behind him we all actually are … like he’s up there with Keanu Reeves on ‘wholesome national treasure’ list.’’