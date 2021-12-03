Entertainment Robbie Williams’ upcoming biopic to be filmed in Victoria
English entertainer Robbie Williams’ upcoming biopic, Better Man, will be filmed in Melbourne.

The federal and Victorian governments on Friday confirmed Better Man will begin filming at Docklands Studios Melbourne in early 2022.

Directed and co-written by Victorian filmmaker Michael Gracey, the film will offer an introspective look into the experiences that shaped the English entertainer, both on and off stage.

“To tell Robbie William’s beautiful, distinct story, back home, in my own city, is a dream come true,” Gracey said.

“There is a creative energy that burns across the Melbourne film industry, and I know this movie will thrive here.”

Williams will temporarily move to Melbourne for the film.

“I’m so excited I am making this movie in Victoria with my friend Michael Gracey,” he said.

The film is being supported by federal and state government incentive programs and is expected to inject $107 million into the state’s economy. It will support 2200 local jobs, including 14 heads of departments, 80 visual effects practitioners and 220 crew.

More than 2500 extras and casuals will also be involved, while work will be created for about 300 local businesses and service providers.

Victorian Minister for Creative Industries Danny Pearson said the film would build on other internationally acclaimed productions in the state including Clickbait and La Brea, in which Melbourne doubled as Los Angeles.

A casting call from Telford Leonard Casting revealed key details about the project in November, suggesting the flick would look at Williams’ earlier years in the entertainment industry.

The job posting sought actors resembling members of Williams’ former boy band Take That.

The film will be directed by Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman).

-with AAP

Topics:

Australian movies Movies Robbie Williams
