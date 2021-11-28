A single streaming service won’t break the bank, but combine three or four together and it can start to add up.

So which ones should you subscribe to?

If it’s entertainment you’re after, then here are the top five choices based on what they can offer you.

5. Binge

Binge is the destination for HBO shows, so that means access to Succession, Barry, The Wire, The Sopranos and all seasons of Game of Thrones.

The ‘basic’ package costs $10 a month but only lets you stream on one screen at a time.

Upgrade to the ‘standard’ package at $14 a month and you can access HD quality and stream different content on two screens simultaneously, while the ‘premium’ package at $18 a month lets you stream different HD content on four screens at a time.

Binge is available on phones, tablets, laptops, Apple TV, Android TVs, Chromecast and Telstra TV.

But the streaming service doesn’t really have exclusive content, insofar as it’s part of the Foxtel Group, so much of what you’ll find on there will also be available on Foxtel’s other services.

That said, if you only want entertainment content, then Binge is the much cheaper alternative to a complete Foxtel bundle.

Its interface is slick and user friendly, too.

With shows like Euphoria and the upcoming Sex and the City revival And Just Like That, there really is plenty to binge.

4. Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is just $6.99 a month

Download the app on Amazon devices, Blu-ray players, game consoles, phones, smart TVs or set top boxes.

The streaming service has an extremely large and very random range of titles included in its subscription plan.

It’s a total gem if you have a soft spot for silly B-grade movies that include giant, killer animals.

Users also have the option to rent new releases for $2.99 or less.

Or they can access Prime Video Channels, including Hayu and MGM, for an additional fee.

The original series on Amazon are quite good too, like The Boys, Invincible and Nine Perfect Strangers.

They don’t make as big of a splash as a Netflix show, but they’re still worth a watch.

The downside is the interface needs work. It’s not as easy to navigate nor as aesthetically speaking as other streaming services.

Sometimes ads will play before you watch a movie or TV show, but these are skippable.

If you become an Amazon Prime member, that also means access to Amazon Music Prime, Prime Reading, Prime Gaming and exclusive Prime member deals, including free delivery from Amazon.

3. Stan

Stan may have copped a blow when it lost the rights to Disney’s catalogue, but it’s still a great service for popular TV shows like the latest season of The Great.

A basic plan costs $10 per month (one screen at a time); a standard costs $14 (HD quality, three screens); and a premium plan costs $19 (four screens, HD quality, and 4K Ultra HD available).

An add-on Sport package is available for $10 a month on top of your base subscription. That means access to live, ad-free rugby, European football and tennis matches.

You can stream Stan on smart TVs, gaming consoles, streaming devices, set top boxes, phones, tablets, computers and laptops.

Although there’s sometimes an overlap of series streaming on both Stan and other services, Stan has an entire category called Iconic Series.

So it’s likely you’ll find your favourites in the one place, such as Broad City, Veronica Mars, Supernatural and Breaking Bad.

Stan Originals also includes Aussie show The Other Guy and its One Night Stan series featuring comedians from across the country.

2. Disney+

Young families and fans of mega franchises will likely find the most bang for their buck if they subscribe to Disney+.

Subscribers can either pay $11.99 a month or opt for an annual subscription of $119.99.

Disney+ is compatible with desktop web browsers, phones, tablets, smart TVs, game consoles and set top boxes.

You can also download the Disney+ app for Chromecast, Chromebook and Apple AirPlay.

The big drawcard for Disney+ is its marque brands, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star.

Disney also has Premier Access, giving subscribers the option to pay $34.99 (on top of your subscription) to watch the latest films around the same time they are released in cinemas.

Alternatively, you can wait until the Premier Access expires, which is typically in three months.

The Disney+ interface is easy to navigate and includes a parental lock for families with young kids.

Although Disney+ features a number of original titles from across its brands, it’s arguably most known for the original series coming out of Marvel and Star Wars.

Think: WandaVision, Loki and The Mandalorian.

1. Netflix

Netflix is simply unbeatable right now, especially if you look at the amount of original content it’s churning out.

There’s something for everyone, from reality TV shows like Selling Sunset to however you would categorise South Korean hit Squid Game.

You can access it on streaming media players, smart TVs, game consoles, set top boxes, Blu-ray players, smartphones, tablets and laptops.

The Netflix app can be downloaded on Chromecast, Apple AirPlay and Portal as well. And movie buffs with premium subscriptions can stream Netflix’s library in 4K Ultra HD.

But how much does it cost these days?

Well, Netflix announced yet another price hike for Australian users this month.

The standard and premium plans, which were previously $15.99 and $19.99 per month respectively, are now $16.99 (two screens) and $22.99 (four screens).

The basic plan remains unchanged at $10.99 (one screen).

Fans of popular culture will tell you it’s worth it, though.

Netflix is home to a diverse range of content, including Netflix Original series The Crown, The Witcher, and Bridgerton.

And those are just the Originals in English.

Netflix Original films are nothing to be scoffed at either, with offerings like the Academy Award-winning Marriage Story and the upcoming movie Don’t Look Up.

The latter stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Timothee Chalamet.