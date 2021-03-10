Controversial British TV host Piers Morgan has been accused of harbouring an “obsession” with Meghan Markle, after an astonishing screenshot emerged on social media.

The presenter dramatically quit his job on UK television’s Good Morning Britain, after storming off the set of the program on Tuesday (local time).

Following a heated on-air discussion about Harry and Meghan’s bombshell interview with Oprah, in which Morgan was called out for bullying, the presenter marched out – later tendering his resignation.

Just hours later, a screenshot circulating on Twitter revealed the extent to which Morgan has used his platform to troll Meghan.

His behaviour was slammed by The Project presenter Lisa Wilkinson on Twitter, who called out Morgan’s targeted attacks as misogyny.

“Years of abuse, right up to and including the day Meghan tells the world that ongoing abuse has made her suicidal. It’s what happens when a strong woman rejects a powerful man,” wrote Wilkinson.

“For the record, Meghan has never responded to any of it,” she added.

Wilkinson tweeted a screenshot of opinion pieces written for Daily Mail UK by Piers Morgan about Meghan Markle.

Some of the headlines included:

PIERS MORGAN: Thomas Markle’s anguished text messages expose Meghan and Harry as a heartless pair who care more for complete strangers than their own family

PIERS MORGAN: Dear Meghan, congrats on a brilliant Season 1 finale, but trust me, Season 2 will be a hundred times tougher if you start lecturing us about sexual equality from your servant-laden Palace

PIERS MORGAN: After these shocking Palace bullying allegations, please spare me anymore of halo-cracked hypocrites Meghan and Harry’s women-empowering victimhood garbage

The attacks on Meghan’s character and “victimhood garbage” reached boiling point on Tuesday, when Morgan accused the Duchess of lying about her mental health struggles.

“I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she says,” Morgan said during the morning show.

“I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report.”

Co-presenter Susanna Reid noted that Meghan had said she’d been driven to the verge of taking her own life and described Morgan’s response as a “pathetic reaction”.

‘Absolutely diabolical’ says Beresford

The comments led to a heated on-air exchange with weather presenter Alex Beresford who chimed in to defend the ex-royal couple.

“I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle. You’ve made it so clear a number of times on this program,” Beresford said.

“I understand that you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle – or had one – and she cut you off. She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to.”

He accused Morgan of continuing to “trash her” and called it “diabolical behaviour” as Morgan stormed off the set.

Morgan’s comments will be investigated by media watchdog Ofcom, who received more than 41,000 complaints including criticism from the mental health charity Mind.

‘Pinocchio Princess’: Morgan

A prolific tweeter with 7.7 million followers, Morgan earlier wrote a response to growing backlash and social media efforts to cancel him.

“Lots of people on here want me fired for expressing my opinion on the Pinocchio Princess. If you want to join them, there are various petitions still doing the rounds from the last few times you’ve all tried, and failed, to have me fired for saying what I think,” he wrote.

While the Twitterverse may not have succeeded in having Piers Morgan fired, his resignation did involve a push from producers.

Morgan was reportedly given the option to issue an on-air apology after his dramatic exit – an opportunity he declined.

ITV later issued a statement declaring Morgan had resigned from the show. He posted a ticking clock shortly beforehand.

The TV host did quantify his comments, saying he maintained “serious concerns” about whether Meghan’s claims were true but that mental health and suicide “should be taken extremely seriously”.

Morgan joined ITV six years ago, bringing no-holds-barred interrogation to British breakfast television.

For support with mental health issues, contact Life Line on 131 114 or beyondblue on 1300 224 636

-with agencies