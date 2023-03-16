Fire bans, storm warnings as autumn heatwave hits

Live

Fire bans have been declared and storm warnings issued as two states get set to sweat in an autumn heatwave.

The low-intensity heatwave was expected to peak across NSW and parts of south-east Queensland on Thursday, before slightly cooler conditions on Friday.

More heat is forecast for the weekend, however, with temperatures forecast to soar in to the low 40s – up to 12 degrees above their March average.

Total fire bans were declared for regions across NSW on Thursday.

“[There is] high to extreme fire danger across a large part of NSW, with hot, dry and windy weather increasing the fire risk,” the NSW Rural Fire Service tweeted.

The Bureau of Meteorology said fire danger was extreme in the NSW southern and central ranges, with a mix of hot, dry conditions and fresh westerly winds leading to serious risks.

There were 19 fires burning across NSW by midday Thursday (local time).

Across the border, the threat in south-east Queensland was more likely from thunderstorms. The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning for cells in south-west of Brisbane and in the Scenic Rim regions late on Wednesday.

There were no storm warnings current by early Thursday afternoon.

Parts of Sydney’s west were expected to get into the low 40s on Thursday. For areas such as Blacktown and Penrith, Thursday was likely to be the first of four consecutive days with temperatures at least in the high 30s.

“Remember, it was only on February 21 that Australia’s largest city ended a near-record run of 331 days between 30-degree temperatures,” forecaster Weatherzone warned sweaty Sydneysiders.

It described this week’s run of heat across NSW as “quite remarkable”.

Bourke, in the NSW Upper Western forecast district, is forecast to have maximums of 40 degrees, 40 degrees, 41, 40 and 39 from Thursday until Monday.

“Its average March max is 32.6 degrees, and it’s worth noting that four consecutive days of 40 degrees or higher have never occurred this late in 150 years of records,” Weatherzone said.

It will be only slightly cooler in Dubbo, in central NSW, where is Thursday-Monday maximums are forecast to be 36 degrees and 35 and then three days of 37 degrees. Dubbo’s average March max is 29 degrees.

It will be slightly cooler in Brisbane, which was forecast to reach a steamy 35 on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures in the lower 30s are forecast for the weekend.

Melbourne was shooting for 28 degrees on Thursday, before a cooler 24 on Friday. Saturday is tipped to be a hot and windy 34 degrees.

Thursday’s maximum in Canberra is expected to be 30 degrees, followed by 30 on Friday and weekend maximums of up to 35.

Adelaide was expecting a top of 25 on Thursday and 31 on Friday. Perth was forecast to remain in the high 20s, although hotter weather is on the way next week.

Only Hobart will escape the heat, with forecast maximum temperatures for the next week in the low to mid-20s.