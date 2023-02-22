Fire alarm for Victoria, as Sydney mops up from wild storms

Live

A large, fast-moving and uncontrolled grassfire north of Melbourne is growing and heading towards more towns.

It came as severe storms and strong winds lashed Sydney and the NSW Central Coast, causing flash flooding, felling trees and leaving hundreds of homes powerless, and South Australia braced for some of its hottest weather in four years.

The blaze started at Flowerdale, about 90 minutes from Melbourne, on Tuesday afternoon and is burning north towards Yea.

Waterbombing aircraft were used overnight and it’s believed no homes have been affected. The full extent of damage to fences and sheds is unknown.

The fire covers more than 700 hectares and is burning across steep, inaccessible terrain towards forested areas.

There is an emergency warning for Flowerdale.

“The grassfire is travelling in a northerly direction from Spring Valley Road, Flowerdale. The fire has now crossed Carver Creek moving towards Yea Spur Road,” the Country Fire Authority said.

“If you have not already left, the time to safely evacuate has now passed. Take shelter indoors immediately. It is now too dangerous to leave.”

Smoke is visible across the areas and an incident control centre has been set up at Alexandra.

More than 50 CFA units are fighting the blaze with support from Forest fire Management.

A heatwave warning has been issued for Victoria and temperatures are expected to reach more than 30 degrees for the next three days.

Wild storms cause emergency in NSW

Victoria’s fire emergency came hours after parts of NSW were again battered by wild weather – with more forecast for Wednesday.

The State Emergency Service received hundreds of calls for help on Tuesday night and several roads are closed.

An SES spokesman said 400 volunteers responded to 370 incidents and performed 12 flood rescues, mostly in Sydney’s north and on the central coast but also on the state’s central-west and southern tablelands.

“The main type of jobs that we saw were trees and branches down due to the strong winds, followed by roofs damaged and leaking, and the heavy rain also caused localised flooding in a number of areas as well as road closures,” spokesman Neil Wiblin said.

The SES was also called to help after an internal roof collapsed in a nursing home in Sydney’s inner-west.

The wild weather also brought a water spout off Dee Why, on Sydney’s northern beaches. Locals posted footage of the massive waterspout.

“Bro there’s a f—ing tornado off the coast from my house. What the f—?” wrote one wary resident.

The deluge hit Orange in the central tablelands and Queanbeyan near Canberra, late on Tuesday afternoon before advancing on Sydney and surrounds as night approached.

SES co-ordinator Duty Operations Neil Wiblin said Sydney’s north shore, northern beaches and eastern suburbs copped the worst of the weather.

“The main type of jobs that we saw were trees and branches down due to the strong winds followed by roofs damaged and leaking and the heavy rain also caused localised flooding in a number of areas as well as road closures,” he told ABC radio on Wednesday.

Some places got more than 100 millimetres of rain, with Terry Hills in Sydney’s north getting 121 millimetres.

Ausgrid said on Wednesday power remained out in the southern suburbs of Caringbah, Miranda, Sylvania Waters and surrounds.

Also on Wednesday, the Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning for severe thunderstorms for the Hunter Valley.

“A southerly change is combining with an upper trough to promote embedded thunderstorm activity with possible localised heavy falls,” it said.

“Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.”

Locations likely to be affected include Newcastle, Cessnock, Maitland, Raymond Terrace, Wallsend and Toronto. Awaba, at Stony Creek, near Lake Macquarie, had 53 millimetres of rain in just half an hour early on Wednesday.

South Australia swelters

SA authorities have issued a “code red” heatwave warning as the state endures some of its hottest weather in four years.

After two days in the mid-30s, the Bureau of Meteorology has forecast the mercury to hit 38 degrees in Adelaide on Wednesday, 40 degrees on Thursday and 39 degrees on Friday ahead of a cool change.

That will make it the longest string of days of 35 degrees or more since December 2019.

The conditions have prompted authorities to activate heatwave emergency plans, with the State Emergency Service urging people in the hottest regions to stay indoors if possible. The code red warning is effective from 1pm (local time) on Wednesday.

Community centres in Adelaide have been opened for rough sleepers and homelessness services are conducting outreach programs around the city.

The Red Cross will also provide free healthcare checks by phone.

The Royal Automobile Association has called on people to take extra care in coming days. Senior manager Charles Mountain said cars could quickly heat up to more than double the outside temperature.

“Don’t be tempted under any circumstances to leave children or animals unattended in a parked vehicle, especially not in this weather,” Mr Mountain said.

“During heat waves like the one we’re experiencing this week, the temperature inside a locked car will climb to dangerous levels within minutes.”

The RAA said its service data showed 284 children and 230 pets were freed from locked cars last year.

Human Services Minister Nat Cook said South Australians were lucky to live in a community that looked out for and supported the vulnerable, isolated and elderly.

“This is the first significant heatwave in more than three years and it’s critical that people stay safe,” she said.

“Extreme heat during days is bad but, when it doesn’t cool down overnight, people’s bodies don’t get a chance to recover and they can be at risk.”

-with AAP