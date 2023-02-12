Live

Dozens of victims killed in one of Victoria’s worst bushfires will be remembered in a ceremony four decades on.

At least 14 Country Fire Authority firefighters and three Country Fire Service volunteer firefighters were among almost 50 people killed in blazes across the state on February 16, 1983.

They will all be remembered during a special service on Sunday at Cockatoo in Victoria’s southeast.

On that fateful day known as Ash Wednesday, more than 180 fires broke out across the state and parts of South Australia, leaving thousands of properties destroyed.

About 210,000 hectares burned, causing an estimated $200 million worth of damage.

In Victoria more than 16,000 firefighters, over 1000 Victoria Police officers, 500 Australian Defence Force personnel and hundreds of residents responded to the fires.

John Minett, former captain of the Narre Warren Fire Brigade, was responding to the Upper Beaconsfield fire when he lost his life.

Many fatalities were a result of firestorm conditions caused by a sudden and violent wind change, with hot winds of up to 110 km/h fanning the flames.

While the exact cause of the fires remains largely unknown, it’s understood years of severe drought and extreme weather fuelled the blazes, according to Forest Fire Management Victoria.

Sparks from damaged electricity power lines and suspected arson were also cited as possible causes.

Sunday’s ceremony will be held at the Ash Wednesday Bushfire Education Centre on McBride Street in Cockatoo, chosen for the commemoration after consultation with Country Fire Authority members who fought the fires.

THE ASH WEDNESDAY BUSHFIRES – FEBRUARY 16, 1983: VICTORIA

* 47 people killed

* 2800 homes destroyed

* 210,000 hectares burnt

* Total damage bill estimated at more than $200 million

* More than 100 fires started that day, most sparked by arson or powerlines clashing in the high winds

* More than 16,000 firefighters, 1000 police and 500 army personnel battled the fires

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

* 28 people killed

* 383 homes destroyed

* 208,000 hectares burnt

* Total damage bill estimated at more than $200m.