Cyclone Gabrielle is bearing down on Norfolk Island, where tourists have been advised to cut short their visits and locals are bracing for winds of up to 155 km/h.

While the cyclone was downgraded late on Friday night to a category-two storm that redesignation that has brought little comfort to the isolated island outpost.

The centre of the cyclone is predicted to pass directly over or very near the island on Saturday evening, bringing destructive winds and very pounding surf.

The Bureau of Meteorology said Cyclone Gabrielle was moving quickly on Saturday morning and was located about 325km northwest of Norfolk Island, home to around 2000 residents.

“Gale-force winds and high waves are currently developing and conditions are expected to worsen throughout the day as the centre of the cyclone approaches this evening,” it said.

Last flight out

As the eye of the cyclone passes over the island, destructive winds may ease for a short period before regenerating, blowing from the opposite direction.

Teams of military and emergency personnel are on standby to respond as needed.

Tourists and visitors have been urged to flee, with the last flight leaving the island on Friday afternoon.

Norfolk Island emergency controller George Plant told the ABC that Gabrielle was already making its presence felt, with high winds and heavy rain hitting the island on Saturday morning.

“We’re preparing to go into a red alert later today,” he said, adding that power outages were already happening as power lines were brought down.

“We’re happy that it’s been downgraded to a category two again, but still, with 155km an hour winds, we’re expecting some sort of damage.

“In times like this, the community just gets together and does what’s required.”

An emergency evacuation centre was available on Saturday morning. Seas are expected between five and seven metres, with peak waves possibly higher.

New Zealand’s Met Service expects the cyclone to weaken to a tropical low before it moves towards the North Island on Sunday, although it is predicted to deliver severe wet and windy weather to regions including flood-hit Auckland.

-AAP