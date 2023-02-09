Live

Sydney and Wollongong have been battered with heavy rain and flash flooding as a severe thunderstorm shifts north towards Newcastle.

Central regions of NSW, including areas around Dubbo, were also forecast to cop a downpour.

The Bureau of Meteorology said an upper trough was combining with an unstable environment to trigger severe thunderstorms across large parts of the state.

It warned of intense rainfall that could lead to dangerous flash flooding for parts of the Central Coast, Hunter and central tablelands regions.

Bellambi, near Wollongong, recorded 96mm of rainfall in one hour before midday, while further south Shellharbour Airport recorded 73mm.

The State Emergency Service said it responded to more than 500 calls for help as rainfall lashed Sydney and the NSW south coast.

It said the Illawarra region was among the hardest hit and there had been 350 incidents and 21 flood rescues in the area.

School evacuated

Edmund Rice College in Wollongong was evacuated after flooding and Towradgi Public School contacted parents about midday asking that children be collected early because of the storm.

On social media, residents posted images of floating cars caught in floodwaters metres away from a beach while others posted landslides of cracked roads.

Inland, towns including Orange, Mudgee, Bathurst, Dubbo, Wellington and Nyngan were at risk of severe storms.

In November, about 20,000 residents in central-west NSW, primarily in Bathurst, were left without hot water to shower or ovens to cook with for weeks because of floods hitting a crucial gas pipeline.

SES state duty commander Colin Malone said it was important for people to remain up-to-date with warnings and monitor conditions before driving.

-AAP