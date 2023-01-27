‘Stay away from windows’: Wild storms to hit SE Australia

Live

Dangerous storms are expected across a wide swathe of south-eastern Australia in coming days, prompting warnings from emergency services.

Wild weather is a particular concern north of Sydney, with authorities warning residents to stay away from windows in case of lightning strikes.

The alarm came as a nine-year-old boy remained in a critical but stable condition in hospital after his heart stopped when he was struck by lightning at Warrilla Beach near Shellharbour on Australia Day.

NSW Ambulance chief inspector Terry Morrow said the boy was believed to be in the water when he was hit, causing his heart to go into cardiac arrest and his breathing to stop.

The boy also suffered burns to his chest, Inspector Morrow told Seven’s Sunrise on Friday.

Surf lifesavers started CPR on the nine-year-old with the help of a doctor who was also on the beach. They were able to restart his heart, and he was taken to Westmead Children’s Hospital, where he remained in intensive care on Friday.

More lightning is forecast across much of NSW as hot conditions sweep across eastern and south-eastern Australia. The storm risk is elevated as far north as Brisbane.

Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Jonathan How told Nine’s Today on Friday that scorching conditions in central Australia would sweep eastwards in coming days.

“The heatwave will affect parts of South Australia, western NSW and Victoria. Also getting quite warm across Tasmania,” he said.

“We’ve seen plenty of thunderstorms across NSW and Queensland yesterday. That thunderstorm threat does remain today. Mainly areas north of Sydney.”

The NSW SES issued a warning late on Thursday for much of the state.

“Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce large hailstones, and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours,” it said.

It urged people to move vehicles under cover, and remain vigilant for changing conditions – including staying “indoors, away from windows, and keep pets indoors”.

South Australia will feel the heat first, with a top of 37 degrees forecast in Adelaide on Friday. Melbourne can expect a top of 27 on Friday, followed by 35 on Saturday before a stormy cool change.

Sydney is also expected to reach 27 degrees on Friday, and 30 on Saturday and Sunday – when the storm risk will be highest.

The forecast for wild weather comes after thunderstorms delivered a spectacular display of sheet and fork lightning to Sydney and other parts of NSW on Wednesday night.

Forecaster Weatherzone said up to133,000 lightning strikes were recorded within a 100-kilometre radius of Blacktown in Sydney’s west late on Wednesday.

Brisbane is heading for a top of 32 degrees on Friday, with storms forecast into Saturday.

