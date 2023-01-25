Homes without power after wild storms

Live

Thousands of Victorian homes are without power after a wild storm lashed parts of the state.

Severe thunderstorms and heavy rain hit the Geelong region on Tuesday afternoon, leading to flash flooding.

The State Emergency Service responded to 116 requests for help in the area, while more than 1170 properties were still without power on Wednesday morning.

A further 734 properties elsewhere in the state were facing outages on Wednesday after the damaging storm.

There are no further weather warnings issued for Victoria.

Meanwhile, residents in parts of NSW and southeast Queensland are also recovering after heavy storms hit on Tuesday night.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued severe thunderstorm warnings for Ipswich, southwest of Brisbane, and Campbelltown, southwest of Sydney.

In the 12 hours to 5am on Wednesday, the NSW State Emergency Service said it responded to 160 incidents across the state, including five flood rescues.

Blacktown and Penrith in Sydney’s western suburbs were the busiest areas, with 70 incidents reported.

More rain is forecast for parts of NSW and Queensland on Wednesday.

– AAP