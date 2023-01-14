Live

Queensland’s north coast is being battered by heavy rain as a monsoon trough brings severe thunderstorms and heavy falls to the region.

An alert for potentially life-threatening flash flooding is in place, with the Bureau of Meteorology warning six-hour rainfall totals between 100 and 180mm are likely along a 630km stretch of coast between Cardwell and Carmila.

Isolated 24-hour totals of more than 300mm are also possible on Saturday and into Sunday, the bureau said.

Flood watch notifications are in place for Mackay, Proserpine, Charters Towers, Bowen, Townsville, Moranbah, Collinsville, Ingham and Ayr.

Several major roads – including the Bruce Highway near Mackay – are also partially closed on Saturday due to flooding.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services urged residents to keep up to date with warnings and alerts and not to attempt to drive through floodwaters.

Cop’s lucky escape

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese echoed the caution on Saturday morning.

“Follow the advice of the authorities,” he said to reporters. “Don’t risk driving through floodwaters if they’re present. Make sure that you stay safe because that’s the most important thing.”

Police told motorists not to ignore the advice as the “extraordinary weather” set in over the next several days.

“Trying to navigate these hazards, either in vehicles or on foot, can be treacherous, as water levels rise and fall quickly and very often with little or no warning,” police said in a statement.

A police 4WD with an officer inside was swept off the Pump Creek causeway, near Almaden in far north Queensland, on Friday afternoon.

The officer managed to get out of the vehicle as it was swept into Pump Creek and swam a short distance to the creek bank. He was not injured.

The bureau also said a tropical low could develop near the northeast coast over the weekend or early next week.

Flood crisis eases in WA

Meanwhile, flooding in Western Australia’s Kimberley region is easing with the Lower Fitzroy River falling below the moderate flood level.

Minor flooding is expected to continue at the town of Willare into early next week, but the waters have eased in the remote communities of Fitzroy Crossing and Noonkanbah.

The federal government on Saturday announced more flood relief for residents in the WA shires of Derby and West Kimberley.

Those who have suffered a significant loss from the flooding can apply for a one-off payment of $1000 per adult and $400 per child.

-AAP