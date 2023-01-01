Weather Menindee evacuated as flood levels approach record high
Residents of Menindee, in the NSW far west, were driven from their homes on New Year's Eve by a flood-swollen Darling River. Photo: AAP
A record flood peak is expected in a NSW outback town that was forced to evacuate on New Year’s Eve.

The Bureau of Meteorology is expecting a floodwater peak at Menindee, in the state’s far west, of 10.7 metres, above the 1976 record of 10.46 metres.

It follows a year of flooding for the small town with the latest a result of waters rushing through the Darling River.

Ahead of the evacuation, resident Graeme McCrabb told the ABC that getting levies up on his property in time was “quite stressful”.

It comes as the Murray River hits forecast peaks in South Australia, with multiple flood emergency warnings at riverside towns across the waterway.

Floodwaters had peaked at Berri, near the SA/NSW border on New Year’s Eve and were expected to remain high for weeks.

Week of rising waters

The floodwaters are expected to arrive in Blanchetown, west of Berri along the Murray, before the weekend.

In the Top End, Darwin’s New Year’s plans were cancelled as wild weather hit the Northern Territory capital.

The monsoon is expected to remain over the NT for the rest of the weekend.

Authorities in Western Australia have also issued initial flood warnings for the West Kimberley region as heavy rains hit the area.

The falls are a result of ex-tropical cyclone Ellie – the same system lingering over the NT.

-AAP

