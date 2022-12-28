Relief on the way for frozen New York

Live

Thousands of western New Yorkers are digging out from underneath more than a metre of snow dumped during a deadly Christmas blizzard.

Western New York was hardest hit by an Arctic deep freeze and storm front that extended over most of the US for days as far south as the Mexican border.

National Weather Service meteorologist Bob Oravec predicted another five centimetres would fall in Western New York on Tuesday (local time) but said that was “probably the last”.

“It’ll be warming up soon,” he said.

“By Thursday the high will be 8 degrees Celsius. By Saturday it’ll be 12 degrees.”

Mr Oravec said Tuesday remained cold, with a high of -2 and a low of -6.

At least 60 people have died in weather-related incidents across the country in recent days, NBC News said.

Buffalo, New York state’s second-largest city, was ground zero for the blizzard that took shape on Friday.

Governor Kathy Hochul called it an “epic, once-in-a-lifetime” weather disaster.

County officials reported 28 storm-related deaths in Erie County, including 20 in Buffalo, and one in neighbouring Niagara County.

Some of those who died were found frozen in cars, others in snow banks outside and others from medical emergencies such as cardiac arrest while shovelling snow, Erie County’s chief executive Mark Poloncarz said.

“We’re recovering from the worst storm I’ve ever seen, certainly in terms of death from mother nature’s wrath,” he said on Tuesday.

The county issued a “Shovel Smart” alert warning that the over-exertion from “shovelling heavy, wet snow can cause back injuries and heart attacks”.

About 4500 customers remained without electricity, Mr Poloncarz said in a tweet.

A driving ban for residents remained in effect for all of Buffalo.

Mr Poloncarz urged residents to stay home and the curious to stay away.

“Too many people are ignoring the ban,” he said.

“Please, please, please do not drive in the city. It’s ugly right now.”

The county has called in 100 military police from the state National Guard as well as officers from New York City to help manage traffic, sending residents on the road home and turning away motorists trying to get into the city.

“Please stay out of the city of Buffalo,” he said.

Southwest Airlines Co had cancelled 2589 flights as of Tuesday afternoon – about two-thirds of its schedule, representing 86 per cent of all US airline cancellations, according to tracking website FlightAware.

In metro Atlanta, dusted by rare snowfall on Monday night and early Tuesday, the weekend’s bitter cold caused pipes to burst.

Residents were stranded in their homes and without water and some roads were slick with ice.

About 122,000 homes were without power across the US on Tuesday, down from a peak of 1.8 million on Saturday, according to PowerOutage.us.

About 72 per cent of those still without power were in Oregon and California.

