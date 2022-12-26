NT prepares for flooding as ex-cyclone heads south

Live

Residents in parts of the Northern Territory are preparing for flooding as ex-tropical cyclone Ellie continues to dump intense rainfall across a vast area.

The massive weather system was hovering over the Barkly region about 100 kilometres south-east of Tennant Creek, the Bureau of Meteorology says.

Intense rainfall is possible with 24-hour totals up to 350mm, with the risk of life-threatening flash flooding south-east of the town, the bureau warned.

Tennant Creek caravan park manager Carrie Mckay said it had been tough for the town’s residents and “everything is just saturated”.

“It hasn’t stopped raining for two and a half days,” she told AAP on Monday.

“Cars have been breaking down and getting towed into town. We’ve had a couple of trees blown down.

“It hasn’t been the greatest Christmas.”

Meteorologist Mosese Raico said the heaviest rainfall would likely be recorded near centre of the weather system, which is currently located east of Tennant Creek.

“We’re not going to see (the forecast) totals right across the warning area … The rainfall totals are going to be significantly lower,” he said.

“Maybe up to 100mm and maybe we might see some daily 24-hour totals up to 200mm.”

He said the slow-moving low was likely to remain over the Barkly district for the next day and then start moving north-west towards the northern Tanami and into the Gregory districts on Wednesday.

A section of the Stuart Highway, linking the Top End to Alice Springs and South Australia, has been closed south of Tennant Creek.

A severe weather warning has been issued and damaging wind gusts with peaks in excess of 90 km/h are forecast east of Tennant Creek.

Significant flooding is also expected in the Bonaparte Coastal Rivers, North West Coastal Rivers and inland catchment areas over the next three days.

Residents have been warned some communities and homesteads may become or remain isolated as water levels rise in creeks and low-lying areas.

The Indigenous community of Ali Curung Bore, 170 kilometres south of Tennant Creek, received 85mm of rain on Christmas Day.

Upper Townsend Creek recorded 193mm of rain a day earlier and 166mm fell at Armstrong River during the same 24-hour period.

The Victoria Highway, east of Katherine, also remains closed from the Buntine Highway intersection to the WA border.