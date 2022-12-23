Live

After a cool start to summer, southern Australia is set to swelter in a post-Christmas heatwave.

The mercury is predicted to rise above 35°C in much of the south, heading into the New Year.

“After a relatively benign run into Christmas with temperatures not straying too far from average, temperatures will start to climb in SA and Victoria from Christmas Day,” Weatherzone said.

“Even hotter weather will then arrive in the days following Christmas, with this post-Christmas heat also spreading to Tasmania.”

The capital city expected to see the highest temperatures is Adelaide.

On Christmas Day, the South Australian city will reach temperatures of 32°C, with plenty of sun and light winds. On Boxing Day, the temperature will rise to 37°C before reaching 41°C on Tuesday and 38°C on Wednesday.

Adelaide will get a bit of a break on Thursday, when the temperature drops to 28°C.

Melbourne will also feel the heat after Christmas.

On Boxing Day, the maximum temperature will rise to 30°C and then, on Tuesday and Wednesday, the bureau expects it to be 36°C.

On Thursday, it should get back down to 30°C and there’s a slight chance of rain.

As for Hobart, the bureau predicts it could be a cloudy Boxing Day with a high of 22°C.

However, on Tuesday, it could get as hot as 28°C, followed by 27°C on Wednesday.

Will the rest of Australia avoid a heatwave?

Sydney will be spared from the blistering heatwave, with the temperature being in the high 20s after Christmas.

The bureau also forecast sunshine and partly cloudy for Sydney and only a small chance of showers.

Canberra will be slightly warmer than Sydney, with the ACT seeing temperatures over 30°C following Christmas.

Perth will be having a break from the heat after Christmas. It should remain under 30°C and in the high 20s after December 25.

However, a rather menacing map put out by Weatherzone suggests it’s going to be brutally hot north of Perth.

In Mount Augustus, for example, it’s forecast to be 40°C from Christmas Eve until December 28.

In Brisbane, the rain will likely linger after Christmas, although it won’t be overly hot. The bureau predicts it won’t get over 30°C in the days after Christmas.

Thunderstorms will rage before Christmas and for days after in Darwin, although it should still be relatively warm in the Top End.