Weather set to be a Christmas cracker

It’s time to dust off the cricket bats and sun hats – backyard barbecues and celebrations by the beach are officially back on as temperatures around Australia are set to warm up on Christmas Day.

Aussies on the east coast will finally get their Christmas wish – a break from unseasonably cold and wet weather, with temperatures predicted to reach the high 20s.

The Bureau of Meteorology has released its official Christmas Day forecast and it’s promising warm and dry weather for much of the country.

Darwin is tipped to have the hottest Christmas Day, with 33 degrees predicted.

Hobart is expected to be the coldest capital city, at 21 degrees.

The mercury in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Adelaide and Perth should peak between 27 degrees and 31 degrees.

Senior Meteorologist Dean Narramore said most of the country would enjoy some dry weather, with the exception of Queensland and the Northern Territory, where hot, humid and stormy conditions are likely.

The lead up to Santa’s arrival will be warm for the majority of the country, with Christmas Eve also tipped to be warm in most parts.

Mr Narramore said the warm weather is set to continue, with clear skies predicted for Boxing Day for most of the country.

“It’s the perfect weather for beach cricket, a barbecue or a swim in a backyard pool,” Mr Narramore said.

Christmas Day forecast: