Alarm as wild storms forecast across two states

Live

Millions of people across NSW have been warned to expect days of potentially damaging thunderstorms.

Dangerous storms are forecast from Monday for much of the state’s south and west, including Sydney, prompting a warning from the State Emergency Service.

NSW SES chief superintendent Sonya Oyston said people should tie down loose items, park cars under cover or away from trees and cut branches on properties that may cause damage.

“With already saturated soils, it will not take much for these damaging wind gusts to easily pull out trees and damage your property,” she said.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast 90km/h winds across parts of the state, including in Bowral, Braidwood, Bathurst, Katoomba, Goulburn and Cooma.

The bureau is also expecting peak gusts of 125km/h in NSW’s higher alpine areas. The winds are expected to extend across the border into north-eastern Victoria.

With the storms come cold conditions. Graziers across the south-west slopes, Snowy Mountains and ACT are being warned the weather could be deadly for lambs.

Rain and thunderstorms are forecast to hit Sydney on Monday morning and last into Tuesday or even Wednesday.

The SES said flood operations continued in western and southern NSW, with towns still cut off by waters.

Chief Superintendent Oyston said people needed to remain vigilant.

“Despite blue skies and a reprieve in rainfall, due to saturated soils and full catchments, flooding conditions can change quickly with future rainfall,” she said.

There are 46 flood warnings in place across NSW including two emergency warnings.

The NSW SES said last week it had clocked more than 20,000 requests for assistance since record flooding began across inland NSW three months ago.

Hardest hit areas include central-western NSW, along the Lachlan River where there have been more than 3000 requests for help (Forbes and Condobolin) and northern NSW, along the Namoi (Wee Waa) and Mehi (Moree), here there have been more than 1600.

-with AAP