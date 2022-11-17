Live

Communities in NSW are braced for more flooding with warnings of historic river rises and prolonged peaks in the state’s central west.

It came after the body of a woman was recovered from floodwaters in Eugowra, west of Bathurst, on Wednesday.

The 60-year-old has been formally identified as Dianne Smith, who went missing from the town as it was devastated by roof-high flash-flooding in the early hours of Monday.

Ljubisa “Les” Vugec, 85, last seen at his Eugowra home around the same time, is still missing.

Across the state, the authorities have issued 117 warnings and 23 “evacuate now” orders, including for central western Forbes and Gooloogong, Gunnedah in the north-east and the southern Murray River town of Moama.

In Forbes, major flooding is expected with the Lachlan River likely to reach 10.8 metres on Thursday morning, similar to the historic inundation of June 1952.

The peak could remain through to the weekend, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

“We have issued emergency warnings, as well as other areas along the Lachlan River including Condobolin, Gooloogong and Cowra,” State Emergency Service assistant commissioner Sean Kearns said.

“We are urging communities to stay away from flooded areas, follow advice from emergency services and evacuate immediately if asked to do so.”

Along the Lachlan, major flooding is also occurring at Nanami, Cottons Weir, Jemalong, Condobolin, Euabalong and Hillston.

The SES said it would continue to resupply isolated communities, including residents of Walgett, Lightning Ridge and Collarenebri, which cover an area roughly the size of Switzerland.

It comes as central western communities reel from prolonged inundation, with hundreds of homes in Eugowra expected to be damaged after initial SES assessments.

The torrential rain doubled the height of Mandagery Creek on Monday, devastating the town of 800.

“Emergency services have engaged engineers to determine if houses are structurally sound and whether some residents may be able to return to those homes that are safe to enter,” Mr Kearns said.

“We expect the damage to be severe and widespread.”

Residents have described two sudden and intense surges of water, which washed away houses, knocking over structures and leaving destruction like a “war zone”.

Flood rescue workers come from Singapore

NSW Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke said 18 flood rescue specialists from the Singapore Civil Defence Force would arrive on Thursday to relieve exhausted workers who have been dealing with 65 consecutive days of flooding.

Emergency services had been stretched “to the very limit” and the international assistance would help manage volunteers and workers’ fatigue during the ongoing crisis, she said.

“This unprecedented flooding requires an unprecedented response,” she said.

“It will give all our wonderful volunteers and staff much-needed relief as they gear up to respond to flooding well into next year.”

The flood rescue operators will be inducted being sent to Parkes and Wagga Wagga.

The international support was requested by the SES and co-ordinated by Fire and Rescue NSW, in accordance with the provisions under the United Nations International Search and Rescue Advisory Group.

Their help is in addition to a crew of 24 who arrived from New Zealand earlier this week, with more expected from the US within days.

King praises the ‘resilience and strength’ in flood zones

The King has sent a message of support expressing his concern at the “terrible floods” that have inundated Victoria.

The King paid tribute to the “extraordinary efforts” of uniformed organisations and volunteers in tackling the natural disaster in recent weeks.

The east of Australia has experienced repeated heavy downpours, which flooded large parts of NSW, Victoria and Tasmania, resulting in fatalities, thousands of people being evacuated and properties and businesses being swamped.

“It is with great concern that my wife and I have followed the news of the terrible floods in recent weeks in Victoria,” the King said in his message to the governor of Victoria, Linda Dessau.

“Our heartfelt thoughts are with all those affected and for the losses that have been suffered.

“Whilst I realise that this emergency is not over, I do want to pay tribute to the extraordinary efforts of those members of the emergency services, Australian Defence Force and the thousands of community volunteers who have been involved in rescue and recovery efforts.

“It has been particularly inspiring to see how communities have pulled together to protect homes and livestock and to support each other during this appallingly difficult period.

“We send our kindest and special wishes to all Victorians as you continue to demonstrate your remarkable resilience and strength.”

-with AAP