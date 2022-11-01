Dogs in flood-hit areas are at risk of contracting a deadly bacterial disease, vets warn.

Leptospirosis is a bacterial disease that has a predilection for water, Australian Veterinary Association president Bronwyn Orr told The New Daily.

It is found all over Australia and can also infect humans.

“[In dogs] it can cause kidney and liver failure, lethargy, inappetence [lack of appetite] and then, sadly, it can lead to death,” Dr Orr said.

Common symptoms include lethargy, vomiting, diarrhoea and yellow gums.

If your dog shows any of these symptoms they should be taken to the vet as soon as possible because treatment will be more successful in the early stages of the disease.

Why the concern now?

The bacteria that causes leptospirosis can survive in water for long periods of time, Dr Orr said.

Often it can be found in pooling groundwater or in slow-moving streams, and even in damp soil.

“So the current conditions we are experiencing, with high rainfall, it definitely increases the likelihood of animals coming into contact with the right conditions for this bacteria,” she said.

“Everything’s wet, so it’s kind of hard to avoid, but I guess just be a bit more conscious about that.”

Dogs are at risk of contracting the disease by the bacteria entering their bodies through cuts and abrasions, or even through their mouth, nose or eyes.

What should dog owners do?

Fortunately, there is a vaccine available and dog owners should speak to their vets if they have any concerns.

Right now, there is a shortage of the vaccine, the ABC reported on Thursday.

Dr Orr said she had heard similar things from veterinary clinics and wholesalers, who were struggling to keep up with the demand.

However, the vaccine only protects dogs from one strand of the disease.

If the vaccine will protect your dog against the strain within your area, then you should talk to your vet about getting your dog vaccinated.

There are actually six strains of leptospirosis, that we know of, that affect dogs and cause disease, although Dr Orr says it’s possible there are more.

“Because the vaccine only protects against one of these strains, if your dog comes into contact with any of the other strains, even if they’re vaccinated, unfortunately, the vaccine won’t have any effect,” she said.

The best thing dog owners can do is remain vigilant, especially if there are puddles around, and watch for any symptoms of the disease.

She also said talking to a vet should help ease any concerns people may have.