East coast on alert for wild weather

Live

Wild weather is set to return to Australia’s east coast and along the Great Australian Bight, just as communities hit hard by flooding begin cleaning up.

Residents in Tasmania, Victoria, NSW and South Australia have been put on alert for severe winds and thunderstorms as soon as Sunday afternoon.

Tasmania’s State Emergency Service (SES) warned severe thunderstorms in southern parts of the state could lead to flash flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

Tasmanians have been told to secure any loose items around their properties, with gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour expected.

“With recent persistent rain, wet soil and damaging winds, there is significant potential for trees and powerlines to be brought down, right across Tasmania,” according to Tasmania SES Acting Director Leon Smith.

Residents in southern parts of Victoria have also been put on alert, with a severe weather warning in place for damaging winds.

The warning stretches from the South Australian border through to Gippsland, impacting greater Melbourne as well as Maryborough, Kyneton, Castlemaine, Bacchus Marsh and Ballarat.

The Bureau of Meteorology warns anyone in those areas to avoid travel if possible and stay indoors.

An evacuation order remains in place at Echuca along the Murray River and residents in flood-affected communities have been warned of a gastro outbreak due to contaminated floodwater.

Across the border in NSW more than 1000 homes and businesses have been damaged by the floods so far.

Severe thunderstorms could develop across the state on Monday afternoon and evening, with peak gusts of up to 90 km/h.

There is an increased risk of powerlines and trees falling due to gusty winds and saturated soils.

Affected areas include Penrith, Bowral, Wollongong, Mudgee, Bombala and Quirindi.

Damaging winds are expected over much of South Australia, from west of Ceduna through to Adelaide and as far as Mount Gambier.

A severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued from north west pastoral areas to the Eyre Peninsula.

– AAP