Rescuers brave floods for special ‘Humpday’ rescue

Emergency services in NSW conducted a very special rescue on Wednesday, as floods continue devastate the east coast of Australia

Fire and Rescue NSW received a call from a distressed camel owner near Moama, a southern border town in the state’s Riverina district.

The camel, called Gina, had wandered off into the flooded Murray River, and was defying her owners’ calls to come back and rejoin her small herd.

There was grave concern for her wellbeing, as camels can’t swim.

Eventually, firefighters, the SES, marine rescue and surf lifesavers were called to help rescue Gina.

On Wednesday, the rescue team based in Moama set out to the camel farm. Their journey was slow as they tried to prevent a damaging wake in the flooded river.

Once at the farm, the the teams used their boats to create a river barrier.

Then, rescuers waded through waist-deep floodwaters to reach Gina. Specially-trained rescue technicians brought out their secret weapon – hay – to lure Gina back to safety.

The camel was then reunited with her herd, unharmed despite her riverine adventure.

“For the Fire and Rescue NSW crew, their ‘dromedary’ drama was done and dusted,” FRNSW said on Thursday in a release.

“These firefighters adding ‘camel wrangling’ to their long list of rescue capabilities.”

Floods devastation is ‘heartbreaking’

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet visited Moama, where the community has built at 200,000-strong sandbag levy in hopes of holding back the bloated Murray River, on Wednesday.

My Perrottet said the “Australian spirit” was seen as the community came together to help out one another.

Earlier in Deniliquin, he expressed his heartbreak for NSW farmers, with crops lost due to the floods after being hit hard due to years of drought.

Mr Perrottet will seek more funding from the federal government to repair roads damaged by the floods. Repairing roads and infrastructure following natural disasters required federal, state and local governments to work together, he said.

He is expected to meet Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday to discuss additional funding for the work.

In NSW, there are 21 active flood warnings, according to the Bureau of Meteorology. Across the border in Victoria, there are a further 18.

About 30 kilometres south of Moama and across the NSW-Victoria border is Rochester.

By the end of the week, residents of Rochester will be able to move into caravans and modular homes in Elmore, while their homes are being repaired or rebuilt.

Some 350 dwellings would be made available, making somewhat of a temporary town.

There are also active flood warnings in Queensland, Tasmania and South Australia.

-with AAP