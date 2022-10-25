Water pumped towards houses in Echuca

Live

Echuca residents have been left “gobsmacked” by the decision to pump floodwater towards houses after the Murray River peaked in the northern Victorian town, as the state remains on flood alert.

A levee was built through residential streets in a bid to protect the centre of town from the worst of the disaster, and people living on the so-called “wrong side” were told their houses would likely be inundated.

Resident Jemima Lewis told ABC Radio she was “gobsmacked” to see water pumped into on that side on Tuesday morning, where many residents are still without power.

“It’s just disgraceful to see that in this community and in this area after everything we’ve been going through,” Ms Lewis said.

“To see my neighbours having the pumps turned into their backyards instead of sensibly down towards the current where the water can keep moving.

“It’s just unfathomable.”

Murray River hits flood peak

The main retail area has been spared but water is likely to remain at a major flood level around the town for another week.

Victorian Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp said he was not across the details of the incident but residents understood the levee would affect some properties.

“It’s about managing risk, and it goes without saying it’s extremely unfortunate for those people who will be impacted,” Mr Crisp told the ABC.

“But again, my understanding from some of those homes that have been impacted that they were supportive of the approach being taken by emergency services in the broader community.”

Some affected residents are reportedly considering legal action.

Campaspe Shire Council has been contacted for comment.

There have been 950,000 sandbags distributed across Victoria in the past week, including 195,000 at Echuca, with many towns on track to experience their wettest October on record.

Fifty-one flood evacuees have been housed at the Mickleham quarantine facility as of Tuesday morning.

Evacuation orders remain active for Echuca, Echuca Village, Kerang, Barmah, Lower Moira and Bunbartha.

On Monday afternoon there was major flooding at Moree, Gunnedah, Narrabri, Hillston, Hay and Condobolin.

There were fears heavy rain overnight could cause a new round of flash flooding in northern Victoria but that did not eventuate.

The Loddon River at Kerang has receded only slightly and the water level is not expected to noticeably drop for several days.

Recovery efforts across central Victoria are about to ramp up, particularly at Rochester and Mooroopna, which were badly damaged almost a fortnight ago.

About 4000 CFA volunteers have assisted communities to prepare or clean up.

-AAP