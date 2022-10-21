Northern NSW drenched as rivers rise

Live

Thunderstorms have drenched northern NSW, raising the threat of flooding to yet another area of the state.

More than 100 millimetres of rain fell within six hours on Friday at Moree, where moderate flooding is possible by Saturday night.

Meanwhile, western Sydney residents are expecting minor flooding to begin on the rising Hawkesbury-Nepean rivers on Friday.

Residents in several suburbs, including Windsor, Penrith, and North Richmond, have been told to monitor the conditions.

The Hawkesbury-Nepean region has already suffered two major floods this year.

The threat is exacerbated by widespread showers and moderate falls, mostly about the slopes and ranges, forecast for Friday.

Severe thunderstorms were possible on the western slopes and parts of the state’s north-east, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

“Another low pressure system is set to form over southern NSW and that will drive further showers and storms into mid-next week,” senior meteorologist Jonathan How said.

“Thunderstorms have been quite hit and miss, but some locations have seen more than 100 millimetres [rainfall].”

Major flooding was occurring in the Brewarrina shire, Warren, far western town Tilpa and along the Murray.

Moama, the sister town to Victoria’s Echuca, has been the focus of the flood threat in recent days.

The river passed major flood levels late on Wednesday night and continues to slowly rise towards the 94.77-metre height of a 1993 flood, the area’s second-worst on record.

The bureau expects it to reach about 95 metres next week, still below the 96.2-metre height of its worst flood in 1870.

Hundreds of people have been ordered to evacuate Moama and surrounds this week.

The flooding threat came as the NSW government pressed the federal government to share funding for the proposed $1.6 billion raising of the Warragamba Dam on a tributary of the Nepean River.

“This is an important project for the protection of property and lives in western Sydney,” NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet told 2GB on Friday.

-AAP